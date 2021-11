The New York Mets put an end to their long general-manager saga by announcing the hiring of Billy Eppler on Thursday. Eppler, 46, previously served as the Los Angeles Angels’ general manager from 2015-20. Before that, he was a member of the New York Yankees’ front office for over a decade, serving as assistant GM from 2014-15. “Billy has the experience, character, and respect of the baseball community that will allow him to attract the players and front office talent to lead the Mets forward,” Mets ownerSteve Cohen said. “He is a leader who has worked in two of baseball’s biggest markets and his talents and personality will move us closer to my goal of sustained success.”

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO