Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna booster shots FDA approved

By Aubrey Vogel @aubrey_vogel
Battalion Texas AM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a press release, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, announced the approval of two companies' third dose of COVID-19 vaccinations. On Nov. 19, the FDA cleared the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster vaccines for all adults 18 and older. Adults are recommended to get the third dose...

www.thebatt.com

