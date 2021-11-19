ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Rep. Granger Opposes Democrats’ Socialist Spending Bill

By Authors
texasgopvote.com
 7 days ago

As Republican Leader of the House Appropriations Committee, I issued the following statement after voting against the Democrats’ socialist reconciliation bill:. After...

www.texasgopvote.com

Comments / 0

Related
iowatorch.com

Axne Votes For $1.75 Trillion Spending Bill, Iowa Republican Members Oppose

DES MOINES, Iowa – The U.S. House of Representatives narrowly passed the Build Back Better Act by a 220 to 213 party-line vote. This $1.75 trillion spending bill brings sweeping changes in taxation, health care, energy, climate change, family services, education, and housing. Contrary to those in Congress promoting the...
IOWA STATE
Axios

Manchin’s next blow to liberals

During his six years as governor, Sen. Joe Manchin developed a rough three-part test he's taken to Washington: Are proposed programs paid for? Do they have bipartisan support? And do they solve a specific problem facing his constituents?. Why it matters: The West Virginia Democrat wields unparalleled power in a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Socialist#Infrastructure#Republican#American#Nation
fox29.com

Biden Thanksgiving menu released by White House

President Joe Biden and his family celebrated Thanksgiving with family while enjoying a traditional holiday menu. The Biden's Thanksgiving menu included thyme-Roasted turkey, "Grandma Jacobs' Savory Stuffing," classic turkey gravy, roasted kitchen garden vegetables, sweet potatoes, kale, button mushrooms, and cranberry relish on Thanksgiving Thursday. Deserts included apple pie, pumpkin pie, coconut cream pie, and chocolate chip ice cream.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Post

On voting rights, Democratic senators need to face reality

The holiday season has just begun, and I already know what I want for Christmas: full and fair voting rights for all Americans. Note that I didn’t say please. This is a demand, not a request. I’m talking to you, Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). I’m...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vanity Fair

Marjorie Taylor Greene to Kevin McCarthy: Meet My Cultish Demands If You Ever Want To Be House Speaker

In Washington, a town coursing with shameless ambition, Kevin McCarthy’s thirst for power — and apparent willingness to do anything to get it, no matter how degrading — stands out. Back in 2015, he mounted a doomed campaign for House Speaker that ended when he acknowledged he had failed to build a consensus around his candidacy. McCarthy stumbled in part because he accidentally admitted, in an interview with Sean Hannity, that Republicans’ Benghazi probe was to some degree a “strategy to fight and win” by tanking Hillary Clinton’s poll numbers. That scandal helped end his speakership bid, but not his designs on the gavel. Since 2018, when Nancy Pelosi succeeded Republican Paul Ryan, McCarthy has been on an embarrassingly transparent mission to unseat his fellow California representative, a dream he made explicit in his recent eight-and-a-half hour talkathon on the House floor. “I want her to hand that gavel to me,” McCarthy said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Free Press - TFP

Key Democrats Reportedly Vow To Vote Against Biden’s ‘Marxist’ Treasury Nominee

Key Democrat Senators reportedly said they would oppose President Joe Biden’s nominee to head the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Democratic Sens. Jon Tester of Montana, Mark Warner of Virginia, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Jon Hickenlooper of Colorado and Mark Kelly of Arizona told the White House they would not support Saule Omarova’s nomination to head the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, according to Axios.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

GOP Rep. Boebert apologizes to Muslims for Omar remarks

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert apologized Friday for using anti-Muslim language in describing a recent encounter she had with Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. In her apology, Boebert didn’t address Omar’s criticism that Boebert made up her story about the encounter at the U.S. Capitol. Boebert...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy