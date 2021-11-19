ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Great Foods to Munch on for Energy That Lasts

By Samantha Lande
Real Simple
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTechnically all food is designed to give us energy—after all, calories are units of energy. However, it can be somewhat deceiving: Even if a food is full of calories doesn't necessarily mean that it gives us a healthy, sustained boost of energy. Some foods can make us feel sluggish, while others...

www.realsimple.com

Woman's World

This Sweet Snack Is Great for Diabetics and Can Slash Blood Sugar Levels by 23%

If you have diabetes, you must avoid all sugar, right? Actually, you have room for a sweet treat every now and then as long as you follow a healthy diet. Restricting yourself from eating any sugar can cause you to impulsively overeat whatever it is you’re craving. So, eating a healthy portion of something sweet is a good thing! One sugary food may even help you maintain healthy blood glucose levels: raisins.
NUTRITION
healththoroughfare.com

Why Eating Grapes is Beneficial for Your Health

Some people might be surprised to find out that grapes are good for their health. While they are mostly know for being delicious snacks, they have some surprising benefits. Grapes are a good source of vitamins and minerals. They contain:. Vitamin A: Grapes contain beta-carotene, which is converted to vitamin...
NUTRITION
MindBodyGreen

I'm A Gastroenterologist & These Are My Top 10 Foods For Gut Health

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. The perfect gut health routine looks different for everyone, but incorporating nutrient-dense foods is a surefire way to get the ball rolling. Of course, food lists can become overwhelming quite quickly—there are tons of gut-healthy fruits and veggies to choose from—but integrative gastroenterologist Marvin Singh, M.D., tends to stick to 10 favorites in his regular meal plan.
NUTRITION
Allrecipes.com

What Are the Best Bedtime Snacks for People With Diabetes?

Picking the right bedtime snack to nosh on before getting into bed can be difficult. You need one that won't disrupt your sleep cycle or make it harder to power down. A bit of candy or a slice from dessert, for example, might taste great, but chocolate and other sweet foods can stimulate you too close to bedtime. That will make it difficult to get drowsy or to sleep soundly throughout the night.
NUTRITION
EatThis

The #1 Worst Food For High Cholesterol, According to a Dietitian

If you have high cholesterol, you're not alone. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that close to 94 million U.S. residents have high total cholesterol and that nearly half of those affected by the condition aren't currently taking medication to treat it. While a variety of factors—including...
NUTRITION
healthcanal.com

Eating These 5 Fiber-Rich Foods That Help Burn Belly Fat Fast

Belly fat or visceral fat tends to appear around the midsection of your body. Depending on your food and activity level, you may gain more weight, affecting your health and well-being. This is why it’s crucial to find ways to lose excess weight. One of the best strategies to use...
NUTRITION
shefinds

Dietitians Say These Are The 4 Worst Foods For Gut Health—They Slow Your Metabolism!

Often not spoken of in correlation with weight loss, taking care of your gut health is actually essential for improving your overall wellness, eliminating bloating, and even speeding up your metabolism. Just as some foods, like fiber, can help to improve digestion and promote a balanced gut, other foods may have the inverse effect and cause discomfort, weight gain, and a decreased ability to burn through food as fuel.
WEIGHT LOSS
Food Navigator

Clean-label solutions for lasting food freshness

Are you looking for natural solutions that effectively preserve your products throughout shelf life? Natural, fresh, colourful and tasty – all the attributes consumers demand from their processed meat products. Learn more about how Givaudan can help create natural lasting freshness with its Sense Preservation offering in a free-to-download eGuide.
FOOD & DRINKS
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Food Share offers great receipes for healthier meals

If you go to mig.org and watch the Nov. 9 show, you’ll learn about Food Share and how getting fresh food to people became even more critical during the pandemic. When people get their box every other week, they get recipes, too. Forty percent of us have gained weight during the pandemic; lack of exercise, eating “comfort foods,” and finding it harder to get fresh foods. The meal we cooked on that show was delicious, and I looked at the Food Share website to see if I could find more recipes. Boy, oh, boy -- what a treasure trove. I’m going to start fixing some of these meals, get healthier suppers for my family, and expand my repertoire and recharge my interest in cooking at the same time. Who can resist “garlic smashed sweet potatoes with parmesan cheese?”
RECIPES
EatThis

Over 50? Eat These Foods For Stronger Bones, Say Dietitians

As you age, it's important to consider all of the significant changes that are happening in your body—and tweak your diet accordingly. One of those changes has to do with your bones: people start to naturally lose bone mass and density faster than new tissue can form as they get older, meaning bones may become more brittle and prone to breaking.
FITNESS
MedicineNet.com

Is It Good to Eat Oatmeal Every Day?

Yes, it is good to eat oatmeal every day considering its nutritional profile and health benefits, including weight control and heart-healthy effect. As a breakfast food and mid-meal snack, oatmeal is potentially a better option than the majority of foods available in the market. However, as with all other foods, moderation is the key to oatmeal consumption.
WEIGHT LOSS
Phys.org

Swedish pulses have great potential to become novel foods

Can you produce new, plant-based foods from Swedish-grown pulses? This has been studied by Ferawati Ferawati in her dissertation in chemistry from Linnaeus University, in which she has studied the properties and nutrient content of several different types of pulses, like yellow peas, faba beans and white beans. The results show that it is fully possible to use the protein from locally-cultivated pulses as, for instance, cheese and meat substitutes.
FOOD & DRINKS
agdaily.com

The best dog food for high energy and working dogs

A good working farm dog is worth its weight in gold. Whether they help us work cattle or simply bring a smile on every tractor ride, they are an integral part of the farming operation. With such an important role, they also deserve the best dog food. However, recent marketing tactics have sought to confuse pet owners and vilify some brands and ingredients.
PETS
EatThis

One Major Effect Bananas Have on Your Gut, Says Science

If you're uncertain about how good for you bananas really are (thanks to questions about their sugar content, actual potassium level, and debates like these), here's the possible final verdict: A new study reveals why this easy-to-grab, versatile fruit may be an official thumbs-up for your diet. This weekend, digestion and nutrition researchers in Australia are highlighting one benefit of bananas you almost certainly didn't know.
NUTRITION
News On 6

The Great Giveback: Pruett’s Foods

You never know when you might be the recipient of a random act of kindness. News 9 and T-Mobile teamed up to surprise some people and we love their reactions in our Great Giveback.
FOOD & DRINKS
Reading Eagle

Here are a few locally made foods that make great gifts

It’s hard to go wrong when giving a gift of food, especially if that food is locally produced or prepared. Fortunately, there is no shortage of options for gift givers looking for products that are sure to be appreciated and enjoyed. Berks County and the surrounding area are home to meat processors, pretzel bakers, candy makers, wine producers, cheese makers and others whose products make great holiday gifts.
BERKS COUNTY, PA

