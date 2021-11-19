ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IDGlobal Corp. Announces Upgrades to Existing Noveda Software

albuquerqueexpress.com
 7 days ago

WHEATON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / IDGlobal Corp. (OTC:IDGC) is pleased to announce various upgrades to Noveda's patented monitoring software solution that integrates consumption and generation data to provide actionable real-time intelligence for owners, operators, and users as well as utilities. Noveda's patented technology helps reduce energy and...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

albuquerqueexpress.com

EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2021 / EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. ('EnviroMetal'), (CSE:ETI) (OTCQX:EVLLF) (7N2:FSE) reports the Company's shareholders approved all resolutions set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated October 7, 2021, at the Company's Annual General Meeting ('AGM') held November 22, 2021 in Burnaby, British Columbia.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Issue of Options and New OTCQX Ticker 'ALLIF'

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2021 / Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM:ALL)(OTCQX:ALLIF), 'Atlantic' or the 'Company'), the African focussed lithium exploration and development company, has issued the unlisted options set out below to a New York based proprietary research and capital markets advisory firm focused on the lithium-ion battery materials supply chain which the Company has engaged to assist with enhancing awareness of Atlantic in the US equity markets.
MARKETS
albuquerqueexpress.com

How customers and workers can give business strategy a badly needed boost

COVID forced companies around the world to urgently review their business models. Restaurants switched to selling groceries, passenger airlines moved cargo, and car manufacturers produced ventilators. The pandemic highlighted the importance of fresh thinking in the corporate world. Now the business world faces its next serious challenge: to move on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Software Company#Software Companies#Software As A Service#Renewable Energy Systems#Idglobal Corp#Il Accesswire#Idgc#Php#Aws#Saas#Cfo
Elko Daily Free Press

Elko police to upgrade software for CAD compatibility

ELKO – The Elko Police Department will convert to a new records management system that will be compatible with the new county-wide computer-aided dispatch system already approved by Elko County Commissioners at the recommendation of the county's Enhanced 911 Board. “This will put everybody on the same page,” said Police...
SOFTWARE
Benzinga

Rivian Said To Tell Customers They Can Expect Deliveries Beginning March

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) will begin the delivery of its Launch Edition electric pickup trucks in March, Electrek reported on Tuesday, citing a customer email from the company. What Happened: Rivian has informed customers it is ramping up production at its factory in Normal, Illinois to begin deliveries early...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Vivera Announces Launch Of New Testing Software, LabPort

Vivera is pleased to announce the launch of LabPort, a comprehensive software solution designed to streamline and integrate the diagnostic testing and results reporting process for laboratories, employers, and patients. Featuring identity verification using artificial intelligence (AI), LabPort was designed to facilitate immediate results reporting for diagnostic testing even in...
SOFTWARE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Announces Solar Solution Initiative for Poultry Farms

SIRC Subsidiary USA Solar Networks Successful Beta Program to Provide Solar and Alternative Energy Solutions to Poultry Farms Nationwide. EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, today announced that SIRC subsidiary USA Solar Networks has launched a new sales program targeted at U.S. poultry farmers to transition to solar and alternative energy solutions for their energy intensive operations. A successful beta test in Arkansas with a closing ratio far exceeding national commercial averages provided confidence in the new initiative.
AGRICULTURE
Smoky Mountain News

Drake Software announces interim CEO

With strong financial results, underpinned by industry leading client satisfaction, Drake Software is moving forward with plans to increase investment across all areas of the business, including product development, sales & marketing, and customer support. This is the first of many planned investments that will be overseen by interim Chief Executive Officer Euan Menzies.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

IDGlobal Corp. Provides Corporate Update

WHEATON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2021 / IDGlobal Corp. (OTC:IDGC) is pleased to announce a signed agreement with ELA Asset Management Group, LLC and The Power Company USA, LLC (www.thepowercompany.com) to market electric and/or gas services to residential and commercial customers nationwide. The initial rollout into Deregulated Energy Markets will use the established customer base Noveda has in the Northeast, encompassing 11 states out of the 17 nationwide and then widen Noveda's footprint into the Midwest.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Ubiquitech Software Corp. Reaches Debt Settlement Agreement

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC PINK:UBQU), through its operating subsidiary CannazALL™ (www.CannazALL.com) is announcing today that it has negotiated an agreement with its largest noteholder to retire all outstanding convertible debentures currently held by them. Under the terms of the agreement, the...
DENVER, CO
aithority.com

QAD Precision Software Upgrade Enhances Supply Chain Visibility And Connectivity

QAD Precision now also supports the U.S. Foreign-Trade Zone program to lower import costs and reduce taxes and duties for manufacturers and distributors. QAD Precision, an industry-leading provider of global trade management and transportation execution software, has announced the newest release of its Global Trade and Transportation Execution (GTTE) solution, with capabilities to simplify and enhance global import and export processes. The upgrades will improve visibility and connectivity of operations throughout the supply chain. QAD Precision is a division of QAD Inc.
SOFTWARE
Romesentinel.com

AT&T announces area upgrades

AT&T customers and FirstNet subscribers in Oneida and Madison Counties may have noticed a boost in wireless connectivity, with the company announcing the construction of four new cell sites in Oneida County and another in Madison County. “At AT&T, we’re continuing to invest in our wireless network to make connections...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
martechseries.com

Viant Announces New Software Innovations for Cookieless World

Viant Technology Inc., a leading people-based advertising software company, today announced new software innovations for its Adelphic® advertising software to drive greater performance and measurement for advertisers facing the continuous deprecation of third-party cookies and device identifiers. Marketing Technology News: S-RM: Cyber Budgets Actually Shrank During the Pandemic, Despite 79%...
SOFTWARE
StreetInsider.com

Ximen Mining Corp. Corporate Update Announcement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB: XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement originally announced on October 29, 2021 consisting of 831,818 flow through shares at a price of $0.22 cents per share for gross proceeds of $183,000.00. Each Flow-Through share consists of one common share that qualifies as a "flow-through share" as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act and one transferable common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase, for a period of 36 months from the date of issue, one additional non-flow-through common share of the Issuer at an exercise price of Cdn$0.35 per share.
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Ubiquitech Software Corp. Provides a Corporate Update

(UBQU) Gives complete corporate outlook and plan for CannazALL™, its subsidiary in the multi-billion-dollar hemp CBD industry. DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC PINK:UBQU), through its operating subsidiary CannazALL™ is pleased to provide its shareholders with the first official corporate update in over nineteen months. The Company would like to instill confidence with all shareholders. The management of Ubiquitech have made a series of changes over the past two years that will pave the way for the Company to have a bright future, with consistent updates and additions on the horizon.
DENVER, CO
albuquerqueexpress.com

One Step Vending Corp., Announces Vending Machines Ready to be Installed

HARRISON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / One Step Vending Corp. (OTC PINK:KOSK), a company specializing in emerging industries acquisitions with an emphasis in the self-serve vending market, announced today that the ongoing customization of the vending machines has been completed and they're now ready to be filled with products.
HARRISON, NY
martechseries.com

Looking Glass Factory Releases Upgrades to Hologram Design Software

The upgraded hologram design software will make it easier to create and share holograms for business and fun. Looking Glass Factory announced the release of a suite of new upgrades to the company’s hologram design software. The upgrades will aid in the creation of 3D holographic images for the company’s line-up of holographic interfaces. The software suite includes an enhanced version of HoloPlay Studio, advanced plugins for Unreal Engine and Unity, and an add-on for Blender. All of the software, which can be downloaded from the company’s software page, is part of Looking Glass Factory’s continued effort to make it ever simpler and more wondrous to design, experience, and share holograms as individuals or organizations.
SOFTWARE
albuquerqueexpress.com

EverGrow Step Things up with Significant Exchange News

NEWARK, DE / Accesswire / November 26, 2021 / -- Much like waiting for a bus, EverGrow Coin, arguably the most innovative and fastest-growing project of this fall, surprised the cryptoverse today by dropping on 3 major exchanges. Much was made of their exchange listing delays, which were attributed to a long and drawn-out process of optimisation and due diligence with Bitmart. Taking a full 6 weeks to launch on their first major exchange, this week EverGrow Coin went live on Bibox, LBank & ZT Global Exchanges. These exchanges bring with them some serious combined clout with 15 million registered users, and as much as $4 billion of daily volume.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE

