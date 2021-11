In 2017 President Donald Trump and then House Speaker Paul Ryan eliminated unlimited deductions that residents in high property and income tax states like New York and California can take on their Federal taxes, capping the State and Local Tax deduction at $10,000. This deduction, also known as SALT, was passed, in part, because Ryan and the House Republicans no longer wanted to subsidize what they viewed as the overspending and overtaxation by high tax states like NY and California, and then President Trump did nothing to stop them.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO