ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

White Kansas City officer on trial in Black man's 2019 death

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0d2BgDWd00

A trial began Monday for a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer accused of involuntary manslaughter in a 2019 shooting.

Officer Eric J. DeValkenaere also is charged with armed criminal action in the death of Cameron Lamb, 26, who was parking a pickup truck in his backyard when he was shot on Dec. 3, 2019. The killing was often evoked in protests last year against racial injustice in Kansas City.

Prosecutors spent their opening statement outlining allegations that police staged a crime scene and even planted evidence to support their claims that Lamb was armed moments before DeValkenaere shot him, the Kansas City Star reported.

In her opening statement, defense attorney Molly Hastings said the prosecution’s key witness had repeatedly given inconsistent statements and had initially told investigators that Lamb usually kept his gun with him.

Lamb’s killing was among several cases cited by a group of civil rights organizations in a petition urging U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate the Kansas City Police Department. The indictment in the case came days after Lamb’s death garnered renewed attention stemming from his family’s meeting with then-President Donald Trump in 2020.

In the past year, prosecutors have brought criminal charges against five white Kansas City police officers for allegedly using excessive force against Black people. DeValkenaere is the only officer charged in an on-duty killing.

Officers investigating a crash reported a red pickup chasing a purple Ford Mustang. A police helicopter located the truck driven by Lamb and followed it to his driveway.

DeValkenaere and another detective, Troy Schwalm, arrived at the home to investigate the crash. Before he was shot, Lamb had his left hand on the truck’s steering wheel and his cellphone in his right hand, prosecutors said.

DeValkenaere said he fired after Lamb pointed a gun at Schwalm. After the shooting, officers found Lamb inside the vehicle with his left arm and head hanging out of the driver’s side window. On the ground near his left hand was a handgun.

Schwalm later told the grand jury that he did not see Lamb with a weapon, prosecutors have said.

Meanwhile, medical records show that Lamb is right-handed and did not have full use of his left hand as a result of an injury sustained four years earlier, prosecutors said. DeValkenaere’s lawyers have previously said that Lamb pulled a gun with his left hand.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker has said DeValkenaere’s conduct during the shooting was “reckless” and violated the Fourth Amendment, which prohibits unreasonable searches and seizures. Her office alleged the detectives, who were in plainclothes, did not ask for permission to walk onto the property and did not have a warrant.

Kansas City’s Fraternal Order of Police has denounced the charges and accused Baker of “abusing her authority for political gain.”

The case is a rare example of a white officer from the city being criminally accused of killing a Black man. In 1942, two officers were acquitted in a killing, The Kanas City Star reported.

———

This story was first published on Nov. 8. It was updated on Nov. 19 to correct that DeValkenaere was not the first white officer in the city to be charged in the death of a Black person. Such a case happened in 1942.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

WHO meets to designate new variant, cautions against travel measures

GENEVA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday cautioned countries against hastily imposing travel restrictions linked to the new B.1.1.529 variant of COVID-19, saying they should take a "risk-based and scientific approach". A closed-door experts' meeting from Geneva, convened by WHO, began at midday (1100 GMT)...
WORLD
CBS News

"Afghan girl," whose piercing green eyes captivated the world in 1984, once again flees her country

Rome — National Geographic magazine's famed green-eyed "Afghan Girl" has arrived in Italy as part of the West's evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
The Hill

Biden meets with Coast Guard on Thanksgiving

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden met with Coast Guard service members on Thursday during Thanksgiving in Nantucket, Mass. "What am I thankful for? I'm not joking when I say I'm thankful for these guys," Biden said, according to CBS News. "Thankful for them and everybody — I mean...
NANTUCKET, MA
The Hill

US lawmakers arrive in Taiwan to meet with local officials

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers arrived in Taiwan to meet with local officials as part of a much larger delegation trip to visit several Asian nations. “After celebrating Thanksgiving with U.S. troops in Korea, I just touched down in Taiwan. After stops in Japan and Korea, it’ll be good to connect with leaders here to discuss a whole host of economic and national security issues,” Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) tweeted on Thursday.
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS News

At least 27 killed in English Channel's worst migrant disaster to date, but even death won't deter the desperate

London - An investigation was underway Thursday morning after at least 27 migrants died when their small boat capsized in the English Channel. The boat sank soon after setting off from the coast of northern France, packed with people hoping to make the short, but very dangerous 21-mile crossing to England. It's a gamble that has claimed dozens of lives this year – and one that more people have taken and continue to take in 2021 than ever before.
ACCIDENTS
CBS News

Wanda Cooper-Jones, mother of Ahmaud Arbery, says guilty verdicts were "like a dream come true"

For Ahmaud Arbery's mother, Wednesday's verdict in Brunswick, Georgia, came after a 21-month search for justice involving prayer and hard work. Three men were convicted of killing her son after chasing him down in Brunswick. They each face the possibility of a life sentence in prison. Wanda Cooper-Jones got emotional in the courtroom after the verdict was read – a day she once thought would never come.
BRUNSWICK, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
CBS News

String of smash-and-grab thefts in California continues at Los Angeles Nordstrom store

Thieves rushed into a Southern California Nordstrom store the night before Thanksgiving and ran off with pricey goods in the latest of a string of organized retail thefts. Five people, one wearing an orange wig, entered the open store shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Westfield Topanga Mall in the Canoga Park area of Los Angeles, took seven or eight expensive purses and fled in a grey Ford Mustang, police said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Justice Dept. to prioritize prosecuting violence on flights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland directed U.S. attorneys across the country to swiftly prioritize prosecution of federal crimes that happen on commercial flights as federal officials face a historic number of investigations into passenger behavior. Garland’s memo, issued Wednesday, emphasizes that the Justice Department is committed to aggressively...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

ABC News

459K+
Followers
117K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy