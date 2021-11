For the past 29 years Holiday Express, a New Jersey-based 501 c3 organization, has brought the gift of human kindness to thousands of people in need during the holiday season. Holiday Express is made up of hundreds of local musicians and volunteers who throw holiday parties at facilities which are underserved especially during the holiday season. These places include soup kitchens, homeless shelters, developmental centers, addiction and recovery centers and many more.

