U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Rules Committee, which has jurisdiction over the Library of Congress (LOC), and Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Ranking Member of the Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee, this week sent a letter to the Honorable Carla Hayden, the Librarian of Congress, regarding the LOC’s report concluding that the Library should change subject headings to remove the terms “aliens” and “illegal aliens” and replace them with the terms “noncitizens” and “illegal immigration.” The letter details the historical and legal reasons for maintaining “aliens” as an official LOC Subject Heading. The letter also illustrates how the decision to abandon the term “aliens” is entirely political in nature.

