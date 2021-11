Sports can be a pretty cutthroat world, a results-driven business with little loyalty. All the clichés are true. That makes Thanksgiving week a good time to slow down and put some things in perspective. Sure, there’s no resolution to the Ben Simmons saga, but the 76ers somehow have a winning record with seemingly every player rotating in and out of the COVID-19 protocol. Yes, the Phillies missed the playoffs for a 10th straight year, but Bryce Harper scored his second MVP award. And the Eagles might have started 2-5, but here they are, winners of three of their last four with a matchup against the lowly Giants up next.

