HEARNE - The Eagles finished their football season strong with big wins and great victories. They go into postseason play with a 5-1 win/loss record and ranked second in the District. Coach Sargent and the entire Football Coaching team are very proud of the Eagles football team this year and they continue to push them on to victory. When the Eagles football team beat Moody to become Back to Back…

HEARNE, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO