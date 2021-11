We are very proud to announce that the City of College Park is a welcoming and inclusive home for everyone. The City earned perfect marks on the Human Right Campaign’s 2021 Municipal Equality Index (MEI) for the City’s laws, policies, and services for our LGBTQ+ community. The MEI rates 506 cities across the nation on 49 different criteria, of which College Park scored 100 out of 100 points. This recognition showcases the City’s commitment to celebrate diversity and work towards equity, part of a key objective of our 2021-2025 Strategic Plan.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 8 DAYS AGO