ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

VM freezes while writing into shared folder

By Binford06
vmware.com
 7 days ago

Since recently my VM freezes while i'am trying to write files into a shared folder. More precisely, i was browsing through some websites and i wanted to save some images from that website into...

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

Related
vmware.com

Edit VM not possible to commit - OK is greyed out

I have couple of VMs deployed via PowerCLI (Import-VApp). I want to modify the network interface of the VM to connect to a different portgroup, but the OK button is greyed out, so cannot accept any modification on the UI. I've used same user in PowerCLI and in UI, so...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: Shared VM gone in workstation 16!

Shared VM gone in workstation 16! — After installing version 16, I realized that the Shared-VM feature was removed and there is no "hostd" service on Linux but in windows "hostd" exist but there is not any section for configuration in GUI or CLI!. this a bug or completely removed!?
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: No files or apps on Ubuntu 18.04 VM

I used vCenter Standalone Coverter to convert a laptop running Ubuntu 18.04 LTS into a VM. I foolishly assumed that the process had been successful (I had just done this for a Windows laptop and it worked completely when I ran the VM on another computer). I've just recently opened...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

VM Power On Error after moving VM

VM is unable to start after moving the VM to a new computer. I have transferred an 80GB VM to a new computer. When attempting to start the VM, an error occurs is displayed for ~1 second then VMWare Workstation Player closes. I have attached logs of these operation. When...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vm#Save
vmware.com

VM migration to another datacenter / cluster / array and folders

I need to migrate 2000 VMs from one datacenter to another, change arrays and folders too. I want to migrate from the SAN because it's more quicker. So I've a LUN (target array) dedicated to the migration only, it has been masked on both clusters. I propose to do theses...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

How to apply multiple VM Storage Policies for a single VM

I am implementing vVols in a vSphere 7.0U3b cluster and a FlashArray Pure Storage // X20R2 with Purity version 6.1.10. I wanted to know if it's possible to set up two distinct VM Storage Policies, one for the home VM and another for the disks of a VM. If I...
COMPUTERS
windowsreport.com

Msdownld.tmp: What is this folder and how can I remove it?

Passionate about all elements related to Windows and combined with his innate curiosity, Ivan has delved deep into understanding this operating system, with a specialization in drivers and driver troubleshooting. When he's not tackling... Read more. Posted: July 2020. Ever wondered what msdownld.tmp is used for?. If so, know this:...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

unable run a windows vm on a windows 11 system

Last week , I updated my os from windows 10 to wondows 11. Then i found that all my windows vm cant be boot, ant i cound't create any windows vm any more. It is strage that my linux vm in working order. Here is the screenshot when error happened:
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
vmware.com

How to go online in VM while host is offline

I am running an Ubuntu 20.04 VM on a Windows 10 host. I would like to be able to go online in the VM while the host is offline. I have attached a USB WiFi adapter to the guest. The host is using a different WiFi adapter. But if I take the host offline, the guest goes offline too. What am I doing wrong?
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

New Install VMWare Workstation 16 extremely slow/locking up while loading VM. Ubuntu/Linux

I got a new laptop (Dell Precision 7760 - i7, 8 cores, 64gb Ram) and I moved my 2nd hard drive (where I keep my VMs) to it. I tried to install Workstation 15, but it is not compatible so I installed version 16. The problem is that it is VERY SLOW and locks up while trying to load a VM. I will get a "Workstation Not Responding" error and this is at the Win7 Login screen which takes a couple mins to get to.
COMPUTERS
The Windows Club

Fix The set of folders cannot be opened Outlook error

Outlook is the Office suite’s email and Callender software which provides a wide array of features. Although started off as an email client (which it still is), people use it for managing tasks on the calendar, taking notes, arranging file backups, etc. An error commonly associated with Outlook, one that restricts you from accessing some of its folders and you see an error message that says “The set of folders cannot be opened.” This error can pop up on your screen unusually when you’re trying to launch Outlook. In this article, we will look at a few ways in which this issue can be remediated.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Lock Files and Folders in macOS

Does your Mac hold important data? Do others use your device? Are you prone to accidentally altering or deleting critical files? In any case, locking down your most valuable files can help prevent data loss and future frustration. In macOS, you can use Finder and Terminal to lock files and...
SOFTWARE
windowsreport.com

FIX: Disappearing files and folders in Windows 10

Some users reported an unusual problem such as files and folders disappearing in Windows 10. This can be a big problem that affects your work, so make sure you check your Users folder. If your files and folders disappeared, you should check for hidden files and folders. Also, search for...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Remove specific VM NIC based on MAC address

I currently have a requirement to remove a specific NIC card ( We have 3 NICs assigned to each VM) from guest VMs . The VM numbers are so huge and the order of NIC card that needs to be removed may vary from VM to VM . So my current inputs would be VM Name and MAC address on a csv file probably . If the VM name is 'test1' and corresponding MAC is "xxx" then I need to remove the specific NIC corresponding to that MAC address (which can be any of this 1-3) . Even if the verification is mac address alone, it should be fine. I am much new to scripting and couldn't get this done . Can any of you support here.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

cant boot the vm anymore

So I had a lot of work to do today and all of a sudden my vm doesn't boot anymore. I've attached the log here. It just hangs with "Waiting for connection". Any help is greatly appreciated, this has already cost me a day of work 😞. Thanks,. A. vmware.log.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
vmware.com

Create View for VM info and Cluster metrics together

I am looking to create one view in vROPS, that contains list of VMs, parent cluster, total number of physical CPUs from cluster, total no of hosts on cluster. I am not able to include VM and cluster compute resource metrics together. The cluster metrics becomes null. Otherwise I have to create 2 separate views and attach them in a report.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
vmware.com

Vm deployment error -

Iam working on test lab environment.. Iam facing an issue with any automatic vm deployment on esxi 7u1 as my cpu is not compatible with esx version, so i found a workaround to edit vm parameters and add value (monitor.allow legacy=true) but that works only if i deploy the vm manually.
COMPUTERS
Android Authority

How to create folders and labels in Gmail

Apart from searching, the best way to find your emails again is to create folders and labels in Gmail. When you are looking for an email in your Gmail account, the most common method is to search for it in the Gmail search box. But if you’re a bit of an obsessive organization fanatic, you may be a fan of labelling too, which is Gmail’s version of folders. Here’s how to create labels and folders in Gmail.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

fusion with windows created VM

How do I use windows create VM with Fusion? These were created with VMware workstation 12. Use from the menu "File -> Open" and point it to the .vmx file in the VM's folder. When asked "Did you copy or move" the VM, you most likely want to answer "move".
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: Permission Issue Creating VM on Ubuntu

I am trying to install my current Windows 10 OS that I used the VMWare converter standalone tool that created a vmdk & vmx file. I save to my local NAS in my home. I'm able to connect to the NAS from Zorin Linux (Ubuntu 18.04) box. When I am trying to create my VM & search for the vmdk file that was created, the only file showing up is the vmx file when browsing inside of vmware player workstation.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy