VM freezes while writing into shared folder

I currently have a requirement to remove a specific NIC card ( We have 3 NICs assigned to each VM) from guest VMs . The VM numbers are so huge and the order of NIC card that needs to be removed may vary from VM to VM . So my current inputs would be VM Name and MAC address on a csv file probably . If the VM name is 'test1' and corresponding MAC is "xxx" then I need to remove the specific NIC corresponding to that MAC address (which can be any of this 1-3) . Even if the verification is mac address alone, it should be fine. I am much new to scripting and couldn't get this done . Can any of you support here.

COMPUTERS ・ 11 DAYS AGO