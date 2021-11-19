ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillard's Announces $15 Special Dividend; Family's Sum Nearly $113M

By Arkansas Business Staff
Arkansas Business
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDillard's Inc. of Little Rock on Friday announced a special dividend of $15 per share for its Class A and Class B common stock, a sum that the company said it's distributing to thank shareholders but will also result in a hefty payment for the Dillard family. Eight family...

menastar.com

Dillard's continues COVID-19 rebound; reports high sales, profits

For the 13 weeks ending Oct. 30, Dillard’s posted revenue of $1.48 billion versus $1.025 billion in the previous year’s third quarter. Same-store sales rose 48%. Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $197.3 million compared to $31.9 million a year ago. “We are pleased to report another...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

How Safe Is Omega Healthcare's Dividend?

Omega has a number of tenants that have stopped paying rent. So far, dividend coverage has remained fairly strong. However, if you dig into that coverage a little, the healthcare REIT has less dividend leeway than you might think. When the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020, senior housing was on...
ECONOMY
magnoliareporter.com

Weyerhaeuser announces quarterly dividend

Weyerhaeuser’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly base cash dividend of 17 cents per share on the common stock of the company, payable in cash on December 17, to holders of record of such common stock as of the close of business on December 3. Weyerhaeuser operates a plywood...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Charter Communications CEO Rutledge sells stock, raising more than $59 million

Charter Communications Inc. disclosed Wednesday that Chairman and Chief Executive Thomas Rutledge sold 88,000 of the broadband communications services company's shares in the open market over the past two days, to raise about $59.4 million. The weighted average price of the stock sales was at $674.82, according to a MarketWatch analysis, or just above Tuesday's closing price of $674.74. The Form 4 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission showed that Rutledge sold 43,106 at an average price of $674.3398 on Nov. 22 and sold 44,894 shares at $675.2855 on Nov. 23. The shares sold represented about 26.5% of his Rutledge's stake in the company, according to FactSet data, but Charter said that doesn't not include options to buy company stock that are beneficially owned by Rutledge. The stock, which slipped 0.1% in premarket trading, has dropped 14.9% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the SPDR Communication Services Select Sector ETF has lost 6.5% and the S&P 500 has gained 4.6%.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Fall Snapshot Of The Future For S&P 500 Dividends

Since our last snapshot, the levels of the S&P 500's expected quarterly dividends per share have increased across the board for each quarter but 2022-Q2, which is unchanged at $15.54 per share. Three months ago, we took the first snapshot of the expected future for quarterly dividends per share for...
STOCKS
Reuters

LATAM Airlines files restructuring plan to exit bankruptcy

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Chile's LATAM Airlines Group SA (LTM.SN) said on Friday it has filed a reorganization plan, proposing an $8.19 billion infusion of capital into the group, in a bid to exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The financing proposal will include a mix of new equity, convertible notes...
ECONOMY

