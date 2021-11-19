ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Datastore upload speed is low

By vm7user
vmware.com
 7 days ago

When I try to upload a file to the datastore (Datastore -...

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

vmware.com

Use datastore in cluster

I add some hdd to one of my host.i want to know can i this storage in other host ? if yes how?. Long answer: you might create a VM to reside in the host with the 10TB disk, create a file share and let other VMs consume that file share.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

How to Upload Data to Google BigQuery Using Python: In 3 Steps

Automate your API data updates in Google’s cloud data warehouse. Google BigQuery is a fast, scalable data storage solution that easily integrates with some of the top data science applications like Power BI and Tableau. If you’ve ever used BigQuery before, you probably know that it has a lot of features. Like, a LOT of features. This can definitely be intimidating for new users, but if you stick with it you’ll get a lot of great usage out of the platform!
CODING & PROGRAMMING
vmware.com

Get List of VMs, Datastores and VMDK / path per Cluster

As I´m new to this stuff, I´m wondering if anybody has already done some scripting work to gather a list of all virtual machines, its corresponding datastore(s) and the path to the VMDK-Files (or at least the name of it) - I know this part is already solved - found a couple of them 😉
CODING & PROGRAMMING
#Ssd
bizjournals

The right upload and download speeds are crucial to a business

With so much of everyday business now being done online using cloud-based software and services — from data backups to telehealth services to Teams and Zoom calls and teleconferences — your internet speed directly affects your productivity and bottom line. If your internet service provider’s upload and download speeds aren’t up to these essential tasks, your business may suffer.
SMALL BUSINESS
HackerNoon

The Pros and Cons of Uploading your Mind Online

Rohan Dominic, Limarc Ambalina, Mónica Freitas, Jack Boreham, Favour Amadi and Justin Roberti posted a thread on slogging's official #technology channel. Mind Uploading is a technology that could digitally duplicate your mind. Some people believe that it will be closer to reality in the near future. Limarc: "With Musk’s. Neuralink, sci-fi seems to be getting closer to. reality day by day day. I think technology like this could be used for space exploration or for any similar dangerous work."
INTERNET
PC Magazine

TP-Link Archer AX90 AX6600 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router Review

The TP-Link Archer AX90 ($299.99) is a wireless router with many features you'd expect at this lofty price, including tri-band Wi-Fi 6 technology and a nice selection of I/O ports—there's even a 2.5Gbps WAN/LAN connector. It comes with parental controls and network security tools, too. Combine all of that with easy installation and strong 5GHz performance in our testing, and you get an excellent cutting-edge router. If you can climb just a bit higher on the price scale, however, you’ll get better overall performance and more connectivity options with our Editors’ Choice pick, the TP-Link Archer AX11000 Gaming Router.
ELECTRONICS
howtogeek.com

How to Upload Files and Folders to Google Drive

Mahesh Makvana is a freelance tech writer who specializes in writing how-to guides. He has been writing tech tutorials for over a decade now. He’s written for some of the prominent tech sites including MakeUseOf, MakeTechEasier, and Online Tech Tips. Read more... Every Google account comes with 15GB of free...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

The VM configuration was rejected. Please see browser Console

I was trying to create a new VM via Web GUI running ESXi 6.5 Update but am getting always the same error:. The VM configuration was rejected. Please see browser Console. So I checked the browser console but found no errors -> ???. I tried different browser like IE, Clqz,...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Vcenter upgrade from 6.7.0.50000 to 6.7.0.51000 - replication appliance issue

After vcenter upgrade from 6.7.0.50000 to 6.7.0.51000 I see strange error on VRA (Site recovery) web interfece when I try to open it from vcenter - "User is not logged in. Terminating method execution due to lack of privileges". It looks like replication jobs works but I do not know what is wrong. I had also try to solve problem by upgrading VRA (Site Recovery) appliance from 8.4.0 to latest (8.0.5) but no luck.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Boot Camp volume preprocessing failure

On a 2017 iMac with Monterey, I used Boot Camp Assistant to install Windows 10 Pro. After that, I installed VMware Fusion 12 and created a Boot Camp virtual machine. Everything was working very well. Due to issues in Windows 10, I shut down the Boot Camp virtual machine and uninstalled Boot Camp from the assistant. Then I installed Boot Camp again from the wizard and since then when I want to create my Boot Camp virtual machine I got an error: "Boot Camp volume preprocessing failed. You will not be able to start your Boot Camp volume as a virtual machine."
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Migrating a VM from Fusion 10 to Fusion 12

I'd like to share my experience (Nov 2021), which was terrible, but with a good ending. Challenge: Migrate a Win 10 VM from Fusion 10.1.6 on an older MacBook Air (High Sierra 10.13.6 - Intel Core i7) to a newer MacBook Pro (Big Sur 11.5.2 - Intel Core i5). I'm...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Airlift Google Chrome (Application) MSI Migration

I've just started migrating apps to WSONE from SCCM with mixed results. I thought id try Chrome and VLC. I noticed that if I Migrate VLC to the top OG it actually assigns it to devices as well (not ideal) so I've had to create a dummy OG. I also...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Linux (Debian/Ubuntu) guest shows CPU firmware bug on startup

I've got a new PC with a AMD Ryzon 5900HX CPU. When I boot up a linux guest (tested with Debian 11 & Ubuntu 20/21), I see the following messages on startup:. [ 0.006318] [Firmware Bug]: cpu 1, try to use APIC520 (LVT offset 2) for vector 0xf4, but the register is already in use for vector 0x0 on this cpu.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Dead laptop hard drive to VM? Maybe?

Long story short, my laptop died, and I have its hard drive. I need to make use of two or three of its programs at least a few more times before I turn it into storage. I read about Virtual Machines (Complete Newbie), and how they help preserve old OS by virtualizing them. I was wondering how to make a virtual machine from this hard drive. The only thing I have installed so far is VM ware converter, but it did not show my laptop hard drive as an option. Any ideas? I appreciate all the help.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Problem to convert VM from EXSI 5.5 to 7.0

I using vm conveter standalone 6.2 to copy the VM from an old EXSI 5.5 to the new EXSI 7, but the systrem give me IO Error. at what conversion percentage does the error appear?. Fabio. BLOG: https://vmvirtual.blog. if satisfied give me a kudos. 0 Kudos. A moderator should be...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Transfert Vm on the other datastore

I have a big problem with the vm transfert on the other datastore. I use vmware 6.7 on in hp Prolian 1080 attach on hp MSA 1050. When I process the transfert via vcenter, the task block at 30% since 23 nov at 7:45 . The vm is off. now is 24 nov 8:32. Always block at 30%, why?
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Screen flickering Fusion 11.5.7 on Catalina 10.15.7

As the title suggests, I get constant screen flickering, making it pretty much unusable. I found an article which said to allow Screen Recording under System Preferences | Privacy and Security. It doesn't show up so I can't!. Any ideas, please? Feels like I wasted my money on the upgrade!
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

