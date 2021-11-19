Datastore upload speed is low

The TP-Link Archer AX90 ($299.99) is a wireless router with many features you'd expect at this lofty price, including tri-band Wi-Fi 6 technology and a nice selection of I/O ports—there's even a 2.5Gbps WAN/LAN connector. It comes with parental controls and network security tools, too. Combine all of that with easy installation and strong 5GHz performance in our testing, and you get an excellent cutting-edge router. If you can climb just a bit higher on the price scale, however, you’ll get better overall performance and more connectivity options with our Editors’ Choice pick, the TP-Link Archer AX11000 Gaming Router.
