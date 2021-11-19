Datastore upload speed is low

Long story short, my laptop died, and I have its hard drive. I need to make use of two or three of its programs at least a few more times before I turn it into storage. I read about Virtual Machines (Complete Newbie), and how they help preserve old OS by virtualizing them. I was wondering how to make a virtual machine from this hard drive. The only thing I have installed so far is VM ware converter, but it did not show my laptop hard drive as an option. Any ideas? I appreciate all the help.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO