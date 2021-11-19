ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings Friday injury report: One out, one questionable

By Jack White
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Photo: AP Photo/Terrance Williams

Minnesota received some good and bad news regarding the cornerback unit this week.

The Vikings activated CB Patrick Peterson off IR. Peterson’s absence from the Friday injury report is a good sign. However, the Vikings have to add the corner to their active roster for him to play this week.

The Vikings might need Peterson back now. Minnesota ruled CB Bashaud Breeland as questionable for the Week 11 matchup. The Vikings have been starting Breeland and Cameron Dantzler at the cornerback spots out wide in Peterson’s absence.

Without Peterson and Breeland, the Vikings secondary would face an extremely tough task against the Packers passing attack.

At least LB Anthony Barr was nowhere to be found on the Friday injury report. Barr played in two consecutive games before being ruled out for Week 10. He was still dealing with a knee injury during practice this week.

Minnesota also ruled Wyatt Davis out for the Sunday game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

