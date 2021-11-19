ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Why Community Tourism Should Be Top-of-Mind For Travelers and The Industry

By Editor's Notebook
TravelPulse
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSustainability is now the biggest trend within the travel industry, with travel corporations and organizations like the World Travel & Tourism Council, Accor, Iberostar Group, G Adventures and many more signing the Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism. This is a great step towards making a better travel...

www.travelpulse.com

Comments / 0

Related
TravelPulse

Top Trending Travel Destinations for 2022

This year, travel has been about returning to our roots. While our roots may look a bit different (wearing masks on public transportation, using crazy amounts of hand sanitizer, etc....) they still feel somewhat like coming home. For many of us, it was about returning to the practice of traveling when we felt like we were finally ready to step outside after a long time of not traveling at all. With this came new fears and anxieties about travel that we hadn't had previously, but with practice comes confidence, and now that more international destinations are opening more than ever, next year will be about celebrating our newfound sense of exploration, in practicing our growing confidence in the safety of travel and about returning to the destinations that we've so missed for almost two years. Click through this slideshow to see some of the destinations predicted to be trending next year.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

United To Resume Stockholm-New York Service

United Airlines is set to resume its nonstop route between Stockholm, Sweden and New York City starting in May of 2022. The news was first reported by Aviation24, a Belgium-based airline-centric website focusing on European news. The seasonal daily service will begin May 14. “We are excited to return to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TravelPulse

IMO - Travel Expert vs. Expert Traveller?

Everybody is an expert these days, at least it seems that way, and there is no shortage of them in the Travel and Tourism space. The world is full of people who claim to be a “Travel Expert.”. They appear on TV shows, radio and podcasts. They have blogs and...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Tourism#Intrepid Travel#World Travel#Un#Iberostar Group#Cyber Monday Deals#Tours Around The World
TravelPulse

BVI: Vaccinated Travellers No Longer Need To Test On Arrival

Fully vaccinated travellers arriving in the British Virgin Islands will no longer be required to test for COVID-19 upon arrival. Travellers will still have to produce a negative result for a RT-PCR or approved rapid antigen SARS CoV-2 test taken no later than 48 hours before arrival. Fully vaccinated passengers that present proof of vaccination and a negative test result are also no longer required to pre-register on the Hummingbird portal.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

What It’s Like Traveling to The Bahamas Right Now

Crystal clear ocean water, sun-drenched beaches, laidback Caribbean island life... what more could a vacationer want?. The Bahamas offers visitors all this and much more. This Caribbean island chain is currently listed as a Level 3 destination advising travelers to reconsider travel, but it remains a popular vacation spot for Americans due to its convenient location and thorough COVID-19 protocols.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Europe's Top Holiday Destinations

From balmy isles to wintry city wonderlands and mountain escapes, Europe's top holiday destinations offer a different yet no less magical holiday vacation for everyone. You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

The 'Mexican Caribbean' Promises Best Of Both Worlds

The state of Quintana Roo is doing a marketing push under the new banner 'Mexican Caribbean -- The Best of Two Worlds.' A new website offers an e-learning program for agents as well as information on destinations, hotels, weddings, groups and more. "We wanted to get together and talk as...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
United Nations
TravelPulse

Cruise Planners’ Michelle Fee Receives Executive of the Year Award at 2021 Travvys

Founder and CEO of Cruise Planners, Michelle Fee was this year's recipient of the newly created “Executive of the Year” award during the CruiseWorld industry showcase on November 11 as part of the 7th Annual Travvy Awards, which is TravelPulse’s own awards ceremony that recognizes the industry’s best suppliers, destinations, attractions and more.
INDUSTRY
TravelPulse

New Zealand Sets Reopening Date for Tourism

After almost two years of closed borders and one of the strict approaches to the pandemic in the world, New Zealand has set its official reopening date of April 30, 2022 for fully vaccinated international travelers. According to Reuters, the COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced in a news conference...
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Chile Updates Entry Requirements for Travelers

Chile has amended its entry requirements for individuals who have received their booster vaccines. Everyone who has received a booster shot will be exempt from taking a PCR coronavirus test and from the mandatory isolation period upon entry to Chile, streamlining the entry process. Excursion Options Emerge Under Revised St....
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Malaysia, Singapore set to reopen borders to some tourists

Malaysia and Singapore said Wednesday they will partially reopen their borders next week to fully vaccinated citizens and some others, after nearly two years of closure due to the pandemic that had stranded many Malaysian workers in the neighboring city-state away from their families.Leaders from both countries said limited travel will be allowed across the land border from Monday, with plans to gradually relax restrictions. Air travel will reopen on the same day to fully vaccinated passengers, allowing quarantine-free travel between the two countries, with fewer restrictions.Travellers the Causeway Bridge that connects the island of Singapore with the Malaysian peninsula...
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

British Virgin Islands Eases Entry Protocols

Fully vaccinated international visitors to the British Virgin Islands (BVI) are no longer required to test for COVID-19 upon arrival under new protocols announced this week. Vaccinated travelers who present proof of vaccination and a negative test result are also no longer required to pre-register on the British Virgin Islands’ Hummingbird portal.
WORLD
Sourcing Journal

Soorty’s SpaceD Showroom Gathers Denim Community in NYC

The denim community will soon have a new hub in New York. In December, Pakistani manufacturer Soorty is launching SpaceD, a showroom and creative space that encourages innovation, inspiration and interaction. To kick off this new office space, Soorty is hosting a week-long opening affair, gathering the denim world back in-person. “Like everybody else, we’ve missed being together with our denim friends, the people we share our common passion with,” said Eda Dikmen, marketing and communications manager – Amsterdam at Soorty. “The past year and a half has been hard—so much was lost, so much is learnt. While we can’t say it’s past, it’s an incredible joy to be even preparing for this get-together.” Read more on Carved in Blue. This article is one of a series on Rivet from Lenzing’s Carved in Blue denim blog. From conversations with the experts behind the mills that make some of the world’s most-wanted denim to the global brands bringing novel denim made with TENCEL Lyocell and Modal to the market, Carved in Blue shares the stories of those whose roots run deep with denim. Visit www.carvedinblue.tencel.com.
APPAREL
TravelPulse

Ring in the New Year on Mexico’s Pacific Coast

It’s not too late to plan a trip over the New Year’s Eve holiday. If you’ve been thinking about doing something exciting to ring in 2022, a vacation might be just what you need. Leave the responsibilities at home and enjoy a much-needed break in paradise. Puerto Vallarta, located on...
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Learn To Sell Jamaica Region by Region

The land of Bob Marley and James Bond, pirates and slave rebels, sunny beaches and mountainside coffee plantations, uninhibited party places and elegant English gardens and golf courses – Jamaica captures the imagination of travelers in so many ways. Travel advisors will find that understanding the diversity of just this one destination will open the door to working with a whole variety of clients, many of them destined to become repeat visitors. Take some time now to treat yourself to an overview of this Caribbean paradise that focuses on its offerings region by region, then consider learning more in the Jamaica Travel Specialist program sponsored by Travel Agent Academy at oneloverewards.com.
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Accor Introduces New Emblems Collection

Accor has announced the creation of a new global portfolio that will showcase boutique hotels and luxury resorts, called the Emblems Collection, with its first hotel to open December 2022 in China’s Guizhou province. The palatial Guiyang Art Centre Hotel, Emblems Collection is the first of sixty properties that are...
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

New Travel Advisor Study Shows Pandemic-Related Struggles, Recovery

A new study of travel advisors and agents shows that while the industry took a major blow from the coronavirus pandemic, the road to recovery has already begun. According to Travel Weekly’s 2021 Travel Industry Survey, domestic travel outsold international tourism for the first time in 17 years due to issues navigating the different border entry requirements and closures.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Hopper to Offer Savings on Travel Tuesday

A new analysis by Hopper has found that over the past five years, Travel Tuesday has been the best time to snag travel deals after Thanksgiving, and it’s offering new deals through the app for bucket-list destinations. Hopper will offer its deals on November 30, Travel Deal Tuesday, with discounts...
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Don’t Miss ALG Vacations’ Black Friday Savings

Travel advisors have even more reasons to love ALG Vacations this holiday season. The vacation company is currently running a Black Friday promotion with unbeatable deals for travel advisors to offer their clients. Whether travelers are hoping to snag a last-minute trip or are in search of a winter getaway, ALG Vacations has them covered with destination options around the world.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy