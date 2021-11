It wasn’t an episode of The singer Mascherato, but the red carpet of the American Music Awards in Los Angeles what where Cardi B she showed up with her face covered with a golden mask. Disturbing and mysterious, the singer, who in the past collected awards at the AMAs and who this year had the role of presenter, presented herself in a custom made Schiaparelli: a total black made unique by an integral golden mask, complete with googly eyes and piercings, black veil, gloves and false nails also golden.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO