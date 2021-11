Vindata was once one of the most enticing electronic acts to come out of LA during EDM’s global boom over the last decade, though now the duo has called it quits, citing creative differences as the catalyst for parting ways. Formerly comprised of Branden Ratcliff and Jared Poythress, Poythress will depart the group, leaving Ratcliff as the sole member of Vindata as the project forges ahead as a solo endeavor. The news comes only months after the duo’s Monstercat-championed LP, With Opened Eyes, hit shelves earlier this summer.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO