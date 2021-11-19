ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Pop punk corner: Listen to new releases from WILLOW & Mod Sun

By Syndicated Content
q106fm.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHop into the weekend with some fresh pop punk tunes, courtesy of WILLOW and Mod Sun. WILLOW has released a new remix of her single “Transparent Soul,” featuring...

q106fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
this song is sick

Listen to NERO’s First Release in 2 Years, a New Remix of “No Rival!”

Dubstep favorite NERO has been on a long break, with seemingly no end in sight. Until now, that is, with a new release via Anjunadeep. Earlier this week, the legendary group dropped a remix of “No Rival!“, a collaboration by Lakou Muzik and Joseph Ray. Ray is actually one of the members of NERO, and this remix sees him reunite with fellow NERO member Daniel Stephens to reimagine his original version.
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Pop punk artist Sophia Bel is wide awake at “2AM (And I Did It Again)”,

If you’re looking for a mix of Avril Lavigne and Britney Spears or enjoy current artists like Soccer Mommy, Montreal-based singer-producer Sophia Bel is definitely right up your alley. Apart from her past releases, which experimented with electro-pop and trip-hop, her newest track, “2AM (And I Did It Again)”, is a throwback to the soft grunge 90s and 2000s emo pop.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

New Juice WRLD Song Released: Listen

A new Juice WRLD song has been released. It’s called “ ,” and it follows the announcement of his forthcoming posthumous LP Fighting Demons. Hear it below. Fighting Demons will arrive December 10 via Grade A Productions and Interscope Records. It will mark the second posthumous record from the Chicago rapper, following last year’s Legends Never Die. Scroll down for a trailer for the new album.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Mod Sun
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
John Feldmann
Person
Bryce Vine
Person
Cudi
heymix.com

Avril Lavigne returns with new pop/punk song “Bite Me”

Avril Lavigne is back with her latest single “Bite Me,” the first new music for Lavigne since she recently signed with Travis Barker’s DTA Records. Barker, Goldfinger’s John Feldmann and Mod Sun all serve as co-producers on the track. Lavigne said, “I’ve always admired Travis and his work. The first...
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Pop-punk artist LØLØ will turn heads with new EP “overkill”

Pop artist LØLØ’s angst and honesty are admirable and infectious. If you’ve heard any of her other songs, you’ll know she’s bringing back that 2000s pop punk sound. However, she’s proving that she can make it timeless. Think of Avril Lavigne meets Beabadoobee and bülow. Already with a couple of singles out, today, LØLØ releases her new EP overkill.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hiphop-n-more.com

Tory Lanez Releases New Single ‘Lady of Namek’: Listen

In September, Tory Lanez announced a new album called Alone at Prom which will be inspired by sounds of the 80s. The album is currently scheduled to release sometime next month but today, he starts the campaign officially with the first single ‘Lady of Namek’ which certainly does have an upbeat, throwback sound from that era. Listen to it below.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Sloan releasing hardcore punk tribute album on vinyl

Back in 2013, Canadian alt rock greats Sloan put out a 7" that was a tribute to members Chris Murphy and Patrick Pentland's '80s hardcore roots. It featured two originals -- "Jenny" and "It's In You, It's In Me" -- and came in a sleeve that was an homage to Minor Threat's Salad Days. It also came with a digital covers album where Sloan took on hardcore classics by 7Seconds, Descendents, Black Flag, Circle Jerks, Minor Threat, Angry Samoans, and more. Those two releases are being combined on one vinyl album, titled This One's an Original, which is out now via Murderecords label.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Punk#Abc Audio#Willow#Willow Mod Sun#Blink
NME

Listen to Willow’s new ‘Transparent Soul’ remix featuring Kid Cudi

Willow has shared a new remix of ‘Transparent Soul’ featuring Kid Cudi – you can listen to it below. The pop-punk-inspired single appears on the singer’s fourth studio album, ‘Lately I Feel Everything’, which came out back in July. Willow’s fresh take on the track boasts contributions from Cudi and...
MUSIC
guitargirlmag.com

Dark pop artist Talia Stewart releases new single “Nicotine”

Talia Stewart is a dark pop artist whose vocals bring a distinctive jazz style to her alternative/dark pop sound. Often compared to Amy Winehouse, Talia’s darker sound resonates with fans of Billie Eilish, Ashnikko, UPSAHL, Melanie Martinez, Kali Uchis. In 2015, she moved to Nashville, TN, and that same year was featured on Chance the Rapper’s brother, Taylor Bennett’s ‘Broad Shoulders’. Her single, “Throw It My Way.” was released in February of 2018 and received a placement in the CW television series “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.” Her collaboration with Bardo, “Déjame” landed a placement in the CW series “The Flash.” Stewart’s debut EP, Vices and Virtues released in 2018. Her follow-up project, Confessional was released summer of 2019 and saw the lead single “Look Ma No Hands” go viral on TikTok. Her first release of 2021, the mini-EP Murder, She Wrote, is out now.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Hostilities release “Cornered” video

Portland based hardcore band Hostilities have released a video for their new song "Cornered". The song is off their upcoming album NØ COWARDS due out April 15, 2022 via Bullet Tooth. The band will be playing a handful of shows on the West Coast this December. Hostilities released their EP Violent Breed in 2019. Check out the video and dates below.
MUSIC
this song is sick

Kid Cudi Joins Travis Barker and WILLOW on New Remix

Another day in 2021, another day that Kid Cudi has been enlisted for his talents on a track for a major artist. Today that artist is WILLOW (Willow Smith), who just dropped a remix of her song with Travis Barker, titled “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Alternative Press

100 gecs release new single “mememe” ahead of upcoming album—listen

Hyperpop’s dynamic duo 100 gecs have officially released “mememe,” their first single from the forthcoming album 10000 gecs. After performing the song live during their ongoing tour and teasing a snippet on social media, fans are finally able to experience the melodic madness themselves. The song blends together chiptune, ska...
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Dream pop duo Sugarplum Fairies release first new music in years with "Tears"

LA-based 90's dream pop act Sugarplum Fairies release their first new music in years with slow-mo offering “Tears,” taken from their upcoming collection Altar Songs 1998-2021. Led by frontwoman Silvia Ryder's signature whispered vocals, the track weaves a swooning soundscape with hazy, shoe-gaze vibes. Uber slow and drenched in a...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Stream math/pop punk band The Seafloor Cinema’s new LP ‘In Cinemascope with Stereophonic Sound’

Sacramento's The Seafloor Cinema have just released their sophomore album and first for Pure Noise, In Cinemascope with Stereophonic Sound, following 2019's A Metaphor for Honesty. If you're unfamiliar, the band combines tech-y math rock with spit-shined, adenoidal pop punk, and there's a hint of synthetic hyperpop/emo-rap in there too. Picture a cross between Maps & Atlases and The Starting Line with a TikTok-era makeover, and that should give you a pretty good idea. It's not everyday that a punk band this radio-friendly also gets this musically complex, and it's exciting to hear a band doing the unexpected like this.
ROCK MUSIC
Punknews.org

Listen to the new song by Suckerpunch!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the debut track from pop punkers Suckerpunch! The single is called "Hope Like Hell". The band said of the song,. "The concept behind this song hits close to home for all of us in the band: diving into a deep depression and willingly existing in that spiral. Many of us have experienced what depression does to you, and how it might make you want to not exist in one way or another. This song ends with a string of hope about a better tomorrow. Many of us feel like we can’t catch a breath, and this song shares that sentiment."
MUSIC
djmag.com

Gobstopper releases debut EP from London artist SectorSept, '954': Listen

Mr. Mitch's Gobstopper label has released the debut record from new producer SectorSept. Titled '954', the eight-track EP's title references the area code that the producer had when he was growing up in Florida, having spent time there and in London as a child. The EP takes in various strands...
MUSIC
substreammagazine.com

San Diego Pop Punk Band Summer Years Release New Single + Video “What You’re Made Of”

Today, San Diego’s Summer Years premiere their new single and video, “What You’re Mad Of, via Substream Magazine! This is the bands third single off their upcoming EP ‘You Can’t Live There Forever’ set to release via ENCI Records. The core sound of Summer Years is comprised of powerful rhythms, melodic guitar parts, and meaningful lyrics. With influences rooted in the classic pop-punk of bands such as Blink 182 and Jimmy Eat World, Summer Years explore a sound that bridges generations of punk rock.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy