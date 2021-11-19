ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audubon County, IA

170th Street between Heron Ave and US 71 in Audubon County is now open

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 7 days ago

(Audubon Co.) The Audubon County Road Department says 170th Street between Heron Avenue and US 71 is back open following a bridge replacement project. The road is soft with fresh rock, so take it slow.

