170th Street between Heron Ave and US 71 in Audubon County is now open

(Des Moines, IA). — Many thousands of Iowans will be traveling long distances this Thanksgiving week and a few of them likely won’t make it home. Brett Tjepkes, chief of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau, says too many motorists are giving in to the temptation to speed, and some are risking their own lives and those of everyone around them by doubling the speed limit, and worse. “One-hundred-ten, 120, we’ve seen speeds even in the 130s and 140s on some of those,” Tjepkes says. More than 312 people have died on Iowa’s roads so far this year, which is at least 26 deaths more than at this time a year ago.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO