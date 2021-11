Korean Wave and the Korean culture are reaching the Oxford English Dictionary with the addition of 26 new words in the latest edition!. Korean culture is the new fad across the globe, and people want to know more about it. From K-series to pop culture and even their language, the crowd wants to know every little detail. Since the onset of Squid Games, people have developed an interest in this language, and they now want to understand everything without reading the subtitles.

