On tonight’s red carpet at the American Music Awards, BTS continued their sleek, subtle suiting streak. Compared to their flashier, Gucci-clad looks of the past, the K-Pop group has been favoring a more refined look over the past year or two, complete with minimal tailoring from Bottega and Celine. This evening, they opted for boxy suits from Louis Vuitton, in various shades of black and gray. Their suited-up attire was timeless, but felt decidedly modern too, thanks to the baggy hemlines and belted waists.

