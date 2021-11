The Moon has reached its peak in a lunar eclipse, moving into the shadow of the Earth for the longest time since the 15th Century.The Beaver Moon eclipse - as is its traditional name among Native American tribes - started at 7.18am GMT and will last for just over six hours.With only 97.4 per cent of the Moon’s diameter covered by the Earth’s shadow, the celestial movement falls slightly short of being classified as a total eclipse. Nasa advises those who want to see the spectacle to focus on the constellation of Taurus, in particular the Pleiades star cluster at...

ASTRONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO