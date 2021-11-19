ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laconia, NH

Chuck McGee: Biden driving country into, not out of, ditch

laconiadailysun.com
 7 days ago

After reading Jeff Robbin’s recent column, loaded with lies and inaccuracies, it’s hard to believe he’s talking about the same Joe Biden that’s currently president. Biden pulled the country out of the ditch...

www.laconiadailysun.com

Comments / 0

Related
FITSNews

If You Thought Joe Biden Was Unpopular …

Late last month, I received an email from Market Research Foundation (MRF) – a predictive analytics firm specializing in grassroots political engagement. Its focus? Vice-president Kamala Harris, and the “huge hesitations” Americans purportedly have over her ability to lead the nation. These hesitations were brought to the fore last week...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
raleighnews.net

As Biden anesthetized, VP Harris gains presidential powers

WASHINGTON D.C.: President Joe Biden temporarily transferred power to Vice President Kamala Harris while undergoing a routine colonoscopy for 85 minutes on Friday. Harris, the first female, first Black and first South Asian US vice president, broke yet another barrier, and worked from her office in the West Wing while Biden was under anesthesia, said White House spokesperson Jen Psaki.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laconia, NH
Elections
City
Laconia, NH
Laconia, NH
Government
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is This Image Of A Blurred Presidential Seal Proof That Biden Is Not The President?

An image shared on Instagram claims a picture of President Joe Biden at a desk with a blurred presidential seal is proof he is not the president. The seal was blurred due to a federal statute that states the presidential seal can not be used by non-government entities like political parties. The blurred seal does not indicate Biden is not the president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
AFP

Biden escapes on Thanksgiving break -- for now

"Welcome back!" a woman shouted as President Joe Biden began his Thanksgiving break on luxury Nantucket island -- celebrating his first chance to escape from weeks of bad news. The woman yelling was one of a score of islanders braving a freezing night Tuesday to cheer Biden as his motorcade zipped from the airport through narrow lanes to the exclusive compound of billionaire family friend David Rubenstein. Nantucket, a former whaling center out in the Atlantic off Massachusetts, is not a place where Biden has to worry about being harassed by Donald Trump supporters. He is unlikely to confront QAnon conspiracy fantasists or people brandishing "Let's Go Brandon" signs -- the Republicans' viral euphemism for "Fuck Joe Biden."
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#The Ditch#Illegal Immigrants#The Daily Sun#The Laconia Daily Sun
dallassun.com

Biden burning rubber in electric Hummer test-drive

Joe Biden showed off his driving skills in the backyard of a General Motors plant, getting behind the wheel and screeching the tires of a new electric-powered Hummer. "These suckers are something else!" Biden enthused on Wednesday after doing a few laps in the cutting-edge Hummer EV, which is fully electric, representing a break from its gas-guzzling predecessors.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
New York Post

Biden, China’s Xi to meet Monday amid tensions between countries

President Joe Biden is set to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping Monday, as tensions between Beijing and Washington have mounted. The planned virtual meeting will be the third conversation between the pair since Biden took office at the beginning of the year, and the first since news outlets reported in mid-October that China had in August tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile — causing alarm among US intelligence officials.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
villages-news.com

Biden is giving away our country and it starts at the border

The solution is simple. Send our troops into Mexico. After all, that country is giving free passage to overwhelm our borders. Why is Mexico allowing this? Mexico is showing complete disrespect of our sovereignty. Of course, Joe Biden is not showing that he cares about our border, only caring about future Democrats. And all our children will be paying for housing and feeding those migrants and all their offspring.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy