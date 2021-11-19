Chuck McGee: Biden driving country into, not out of, ditch

"Welcome back!" a woman shouted as President Joe Biden began his Thanksgiving break on luxury Nantucket island -- celebrating his first chance to escape from weeks of bad news. The woman yelling was one of a score of islanders braving a freezing night Tuesday to cheer Biden as his motorcade zipped from the airport through narrow lanes to the exclusive compound of billionaire family friend David Rubenstein. Nantucket, a former whaling center out in the Atlantic off Massachusetts, is not a place where Biden has to worry about being harassed by Donald Trump supporters. He is unlikely to confront QAnon conspiracy fantasists or people brandishing "Let's Go Brandon" signs -- the Republicans' viral euphemism for "Fuck Joe Biden."

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO