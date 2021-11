WANTAGH, NY - JUNE 16: Sting performs at 103.5 KTU's KTUphoria on June 16, 2018 in Wantagh City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for 103.5 KTU) No one would ever confuse The Police with Black Sabbath – but Sting will tell you he’s secretly a “heavy metal singer”. Sting was asked about his famously high vocal range in a recent interview. He said “Most heavy metal singers sing up there, so I’m a heavy metal singer – but I have a little more melody”. He says a high-pitched lead vocal is needed “to get about the noise of the band… You can’t be a baritone with a rock band, really”. Which rock singers have the most impressive high range? Is he right that you can’t be a rock singer with a deep voice?

WANTAGH, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO