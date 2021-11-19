ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

5 Signs It's Time to Break up With Your Real Estate Agent

By Daniel Bortz
Money
Money
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xLoEz_0d2BBasZ00
Jose Velez / Money

Your real estate agent can’t make more housing supply appear out of thin air or double the value of your home overnight. But they should make you feel supported and well represented in a crazy market. If not, it may be time to cut ties.

This is not a decision to make lightly, but if you do you certainly have no shortage of options. As of October, the National Association of Realtors, the real estate’s largest trade group, had 1,564,547 members — a 7% jump from the end of 2020. And many more real estate agents aren’t NAR members.

With all the competition, real estate agents are fighting tooth and nail for clients. “It’s a dog-eat-dog industry,” says Jason Gelios, an agent with Community Choice Realty in Southeast Michigan. Considering that you have plenty of agents to choose from, there’s no reason to stay with your agent if you’re not happy with their service.

Here are five signs it could be time to part ways with your agent, along with advice on how to execute a breakup.

So you want to buy a home. Do you know how much you can afford?

In Gelios’s experience, poor communication is the most common reason buyers and sellers fire their agents. In today’s fast-moving market — the average home sold in just 17 days in September, NAR reports — real-time communication is more important than ever, says Ari Harkov, an associate broker at Manhattan real estate firm Brown Harris Stevens.

“How quickly and clearly your agent delivers information matters,” Harkov says. “We live in an industry where everyone wants you to respond yesterday.”

A reasonable response time will depend on the circumstances. Most brokerages tell agents to respond to potential new clients within 24 hours, if not sooner. Once you’ve decided to work together, radio silence for more than a couple days can be a deal breaker.

“If it’s taking several days for your agent to respond to your emails, phone calls or text messages, that’s a valid reason to dump them,” says Kirsten Jordan, an associate broker at real estate firm Douglas Elliman in New York City.

A good agent will also tell you when they are going to be out of pocket for more than a day or two. If your listing agent is unavailable for an extended period, you might want to ask them to designate a colleague to handle inbound calls and showings in their absence.

The best real estate agents are ace negotiators. House hunters know this: In a recent NAR survey, eight out of 10 home buyers said they considered negotiation skills to be “very important” when choosing an agent.

Perhaps you’ve lost faith in your agent’s negotiating abilities. Maybe a deal fell through because your agent did a poor job of haggling with a home seller or buyer. Or maybe you’re working with an agent who is just starting out and hasn’t had a chance to cut their teeth on the negotiation side of the business. The bottom line is if you don’t trust in your agent’s ability to negotiate on your behalf, it’s time to find a new agent.

There is a caveat, though. “We’re in a really strong seller’s market, which means you probably can’t negotiate 20% off a home’s list price,” says Harkov. “You should understand what cards you’re holding when assessing your agent’s negotiating skills.”

Does your agent show up late to appointments? Or, worse yet, miss appointments altogether? A reliable agent respects your time.

“I recently started working with a buyer whose previous agent was an hour late to their first showing,” Gelios says. As he puts it: “Tardiness is a lack of professionalism.”

“A lot of agents fall short when marketing a home,” Jordan laments. But for sellers, a lack of exposure for their listing can be detrimental.

Your agent should be doing everything possible to market your property. This includes taking professional listing photos, posting for-sale signage, holding open houses, plugging your property into your local multiple listing service, creating email marketing campaigns, and promoting your home on social media. (Only half of real estate agents use social media to market listings, a new NAR survey found.)

A 3-D tour can also make your listing more appealing to buyers, especially in the pandemic era, where house hunters have grown more accustomed to viewing homes virtually. In fact, one recent survey found that nearly seven out of 10 buyers said they're so confident in 3-D tours that they would purchase a property sight unseen.

Some people just don’t mesh. “Buying or selling a home is a very intimate transaction,” Harkov says. “You should be working with an agent who you like and trust.”

Gelios agrees. “I know agents who are very aggressive, and an aggressive personality isn’t compatible with a lot of buyers and sellers,” he says. “Your personality and your agent’s personality should be in sync.”

There's never been a better time to buy a home.

Generally, it’s easier for homebuyers to switch agents than it is for sellers.

When hiring an agent, most sellers sign an exclusive right-to-sell agreement, a legally binding contract that gives the agent the exclusive right to sell the home for a specific amount of time and compensation. Many agents ask for six-month exclusives, Jordan says, but the length of listing agreements can vary.

Some exclusive right-to-sell agreements contain “exit” clauses that allow sellers to terminate the contract early, but most agreements don’t. Consequently, “sellers usually wait until their listing agreement has expired before they change agents,” Jordan explains.

Buyers usually have more flexibility. Unless they’ve signed an exclusive representation agreement with an agent, they can change agents at any time. And in many cases, buyers who’ve signed a representation agreement can terminate it before it expires without penalty, says Gelios.

Gelios suggests ending the relationship respectfully. “The old, ‘It’s not you, it’s me’ often works well,” he says. (Say: “I really appreciate all of the effort you’ve put in, but I’ve decided to go in a different direction.”)

If your agent refuses to let you terminate your representation agreement early, Gelios recommends escalating the matter to their broker (a.k.a. boss). “Most of the time, the broker will force the agent to let the buyer go,” he says.

Every Saturday, Money real estate editor Sam Sharf dives deep into the world of real estate, offering a fresh take on the latest housing news for homeowners, buyers and daydreamers alike.

By clicking "Sign Up" I agree to receive newsletters and promotions from Money and its partners. I agree to Money's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice and consent to the processing of my personal information.

Comments / 0

Related
Money

Here’s How Old the Typical Homebuyer Is Today

Today's homebuyers are a lot grayer than they were in past decades — and not because they're more stressed out. A new report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) shows that the median age of home buyers is 45 this year, compared to 31 back in 1981. The report also shows that in 2019, the median age of home buyers hit a record high at 47, and lingered there in 2020 before dipping slightly to 45 this year.
REAL ESTATE
Money

4 Signs the Hot Housing Market Is Finally Starting to Cool

This year’s housing market has been high-stakes. Prices skyrocketed, bidding wars were rampant and, thanks to remote work, demand was strong in virtually every market across the U.S. It was a challenging landscape for buyers, to say the least. But just as the weather has started to cool (a welcome...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Real Estate Agents#Estate Agent#Nar#Community Choice Realty
realtrends.com

Is it wise for PropTechs to undercut the real estate agent?

A successful real estate agent I know privately showed me a meme that was circulating after Zillow announced the demise of its iBuying business and subsequent layoffs. The meme showed a well-known Hollywood character with a smirk and a doctored caption suggesting, “I told you so.” Everyone knows Zillow as the original at attempting real estate disruption.
REAL ESTATE
retechnology.com

3 Easy Holiday Marketing Ideas for Real Estate Agents

Somehow it's that time of year again! Before you know it, you'll be going full-speed ahead into 2022. While the holidays are a great time to slow down, enjoy family time, and focus on business planning, we all know there is always the opportunity to generate more business. So here are a few quick marketing ideas to capitalize on this holiday season!
ECONOMY
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

FROM THE GROUND UP — Real Estate Mailbag

The real estate market has been in the news quite a bit lately, and with good reason. Prices are skyrocketing in some places, people are moving to places where they can work remotely, and design and ownership trends are changing. The market is hot in many places. How hot? Just...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
lastheplace.com

Tips for How To Launch Your Real Estate Career

Does selling people their dream homes sound like your dream job? If so, read through these tips for launching your real estate career. You’ll be glad you did. Leaving your old career behind for something that allows flexibility and independence is worthwhile, especially if it means you’re getting into the real estate game. So, look at some of these tips for how to launch your real estate career and see how you can get the most out of this exciting new path.
REAL ESTATE
spacecoastdaily.com

What Differentiates a Realtor from a Real Estate Agent and a Real Estate Brokers

Having a reliable and passionate real estate agent by your side gives you complete peace of mind during real estate transactions whether you are buying or selling any property. Most importantly, the agent must be right for you even if it might not be the best because a good working chemistry between real estate agents and their clients is essential for a fulfilling experience in property transactions.
MLS
Inman.com

Back to the office? What real estate agents should wear

It’s time to trade in those sweats for “real” clothes. But what constitutes professional attire now? If you’re not sure what the rules are anymore or if you simply want a wardrobe refresh, here are some things to think about so you can stay on the right side of casual.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Fortune

Zillow changes its 2022 real estate outlook—here’s what it says to expect from home prices next year

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Back in September, Zillow released a bullish 2022 forecast which predicted U.S. home prices would climb another 11.7% over the coming 12 months. But now the real estate listing site says that their previous outlook was too low. On Wednesday, Zillow published a report predicting U.S. home prices will climb 13.6% between Oct. 2021 and Oct. 2022.
BUSINESS
rebusinessonline.com

Forecast Survey: What’s Your Take on Commercial Real Estate in 2022?

The editors of REBusinessOnline.com are conducting a brief online survey to gauge market conditions in 2022, and we welcome your participation. The survey should only take a few minutes to complete. Questions range from property sectors that you are most bullish on heading into 2022 to trends in deal volume...
REAL ESTATE
Houston Agent Magazine

New real estate software allows agents, buyers to connect on single platform

Residential agents and buyers can begin taking advantage of a new property inventory platform recently launched by Howard Hughes Corp. The prop-tech software, named Runway, applies information technology and platform economics to real estate markets, according to a press release. Master-planned communities Bridgeland and the Woodlands Hills are the first...
REAL ESTATE
bostonnews.net

7 Tips For Agents To Boost Real Estate Seller Lead Generation

When it comes to generating real estate leads, a new real estate agent gets swamped with advice from all quarters. A new agent needs to decide which lead generation strategies will help them gain maximum clients in their real estate market. With a flurry of advice ranging from making phone...
REAL ESTATE
Maryland Reporter

Five Lead Generation Mistakes Real Estate Agents Should Avoid

All real estate agents are well aware that when it comes to the real estate business, success depends on how effective their real estate lead generation strategies are in getting them new leads. Now, many agents are unaware that they could be making mistakes that could be adversely impacting their efforts. They need to re-think their lead generation strategies.
REAL ESTATE
outerbanksvoice.com

October’s Real Estate Statistical Report

Nags Head, NC – Sales continue to climb even as we approach winter. While residential sales only climbed 16% over the previous year, lots/land increased significantly by 72%, which equaled 824 more lot/land units sold year-to-date compared to this time in 2020. Inventory is down across the board with residential...
NAGS HEAD, NC
realtytimes.com

What Real Estate Agents Wish They Could Tell Their Clients

It’s not always easy to work in real estate. Home prices continue to rise throughout most of the country, interest rates are low and inventory is tight. It’s a prime market for sellers and not so much for buyers. There’s a lot of anxiety and frustration for buyers and their agents, particularly with the prevalence of bidding wars.
REAL ESTATE
Money

Money

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A personal finance publication since 1972, Money is a digital destination to help guide people to financial victories through up-to-date information, education, and tools.

 https://money.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy