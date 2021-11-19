ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Disneyland Crowd Calendar Update for November 2021

By Fred Hazelton
touringplans.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Thanksgiving Everyone! Well, almost. We are anxiously waiting to see how many people head to Disneyland Resort for the holiday. Historically, crowd levels will hit the upper end of our scale starting on Wednesday, but there are always exceptions. Here are the crowd levels that we observed at Disneyland Park...

touringplans.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

You Can Buy and Live in a Disney Resort Room For Only $50,000

Have you ever had the dream to just live at Disney World? For many of us Disney fans, the idea of being able to live at a Disney World Resort, experience the theming and magic at all times seems like a dream. Well, although it may be too expensive to live every day of your life at a Disney World Resort, we may have a solution that is relatively affordable and will leave you with the ability to live in a Disney World property!
LIFESTYLE
Polygon

This is how Disney parks’ Fastpass spun completely out of control

Since its launch in 2017, Kevin Perjurer’s Defunctland YouTube channel has made in-depth videos detailing the histories of both failed and successful amusement parks and their rides, including Disneyland and Disney World. With extremely thorough narratives, Perjurer asks questions that should interest even those who aren’t theme park enthusiasts: Who crafts the societal vision of fun? Why do fun places exist, and how do they get built? And is it possible for everyone who wants the experience to enjoy themselves at a theme park, even if they’re not rich?
LIFESTYLE
touringplans.com

Here’s the Dish: The Disney Dish is Sailing on the Disney Wish!

Are you a fan of the Disney Dish podcast who would love to see the fun live and hang out with other Disney Dish fans? This is your chance to be part of it all with this first-ever Disney Dish event at sea! In addition to the amazing entertainment available on Disney Cruise Line, and a chance to sail during the first year of the Disney Wish, your Disney Dish on the Disney Wish cruise will include podcast recordings, meetups, a fun run (or standing at the finish line to watch the “fun” with a drink in hand!), a scavenger hunt, special gifts, and so much more.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disneyland Park#Thanksgiving#Theme Park#Mobile#Velocicoaster#Universal
bendsource.com

Calendar

PLAY – A wonderful way for kids to stay active and have fun! There are options for both little ones and older kids to enjoy a clean, bright and fully padded space. Add some fun-filled movement to the week!. Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play | $12-$105. Tuesdays. Backpack...
KIDS
Inside the Magic

Spread Holiday Magic With Disney’s Ultimate Toy Drive

You can help spread holiday magic to children who need it most this year as The Walt Disney Company is once again supporting the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots Foundation. Disney Springs will be home to four different toy drop off locations so that Guests visiting the shopping and dining district can easily donate toys to children in need.
ADVOCACY
touringplans.com

Pros and Cons of Disney World Table Service Dining

There are many hundreds of places to eat at Walt Disney World, from mobile carts and food stands to five-star gourmet signature venues. But some of the most iconic and well-known dining spots at Disney World are table service restaurants such as Sci-Fi Dine-In, Chef Mickey’s, or ‘Ohana. As buzzy as table service dining can be, it’s not right for everyone at all times. Here are some pros and cons of table service dining at Disney World.
RESTAURANTS
touringplans.com

Can Genie Plan Based on My Interests?

Over the past month or so, I’ve been very vocal about not trusting some of the features of Genie. We’ve run tests to show why you can’t and shouldn’t trust the wait times shown to you. Those were always going to be a non-starter for me. But as a data geek, one of the features that I was most hopeful about when Genie announced was the proactive suggestions of experiences and attractions based on someone’s interests. Because, really, Disney is best-positioned to give people this sort of information. The vast majority of people that visit Disney World have no idea how much there is to do. And if Genie was able to legitimately guide them toward things that would make them happy and fit their interests, it would be a huge win for everyone. Unfortunately, our first attempt at an interest-based Genie plan was a complete and utter failure – to a shocking degree. But I want to check in again a month later, at a park that is better-suited for meeting different interests. So at Magic Kingdom, can you effectively get a Genie plan based on your interests?
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Inside the Magic

HUGE Crowds Flood Disneyland, Guests Wait Hours as ‘Star Wars’ Attraction Enacts Standby Queue

Lately, we have seen some of the Disney Parks divert from virtual queues to move to a standby queue. With Disney Genie already available at Walt Disney World Resort, moving some of the virtual queues into standby made a lot of sense, as virtual eliminated the incentive for Guests to purchase Disney Genie+ or any of the additional attraction Lightning Lane tickets. Now that Disneyland is preparing to roll out the same system, we have seen a similar shift. Just like Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disneyland Park is currently testing their Rise of the Resistance attraction in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to be a standby queue, just like WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure.
TRAVEL
touringplans.com

Best Last-Minute Dining Reservations for Thanksgiving 2021

Advance planning is your best strategy for dining at Disney World on a major holiday, but life happens to all of us. If the turkey you planned to cook in your DVC Villa had an unfortunate accident and you find yourself looking for a last-minute table for Thanksgiving dinner, we’ve got you covered. We’ve been monitoring reservations since last Friday to see what’s commonly available; while we can’t guarantee any particular reservation, we can tell you which restaurants we saw frequently. We also have information on Quick Service and other options if you can’t find a reservation that’s to your liking.
RESTAURANTS
West Central Reporter

Countdown to Christmas Calendar on November 26

Macomb Area Chamber of Commerce recently issued the following announcement. Make your own Pop-Out Countdown to Christmas Calendar just in time for the start of December!. Original source can be found here. Source: Macomb Area Chamber of Commerce.
MACOMB, IL
touringplans.com

Disney California Adventure One-Day Touring Plan for Parents with Small Children

In this post we will highlight one of our premium Disneyland Resort touring plans. The Disney California Adventure One-Day Touring Plan for Parents with Small Children features attractions that rated highest in our surveys with children 40″ tall and smaller. If the plan calls for you to experience an attraction that does not interest you, simply skip it and proceed with the plan. If you have kids who aren’t eligible to ride, try switching off.
CALIFORNIA STATE
touringplans.com

Around the Universe – Discounts and News for December 2021

The days are getting shorter, the weather is getting colder, and Universal Orlando is preparing for the winter months. In this month’s Around the Universe are new discounts, water ride refurbishment dates, Volcano Bay closing select days, and more! Grab a turkey sandwich and catch up on everything happening at Universal Orlando Resort.
ORLANDO, FL
The Ledger

In it's sixth year, Wonderland of Lights now open in Auburndale

AUBURNDALE — In its sixth season, the Wonderland of Lights and Santa’s Village is open and is being hosted in a new location - in Auburndale at International Market World.  “We are so excited to be presenting The Wonderland of Lights and Santa’s Village for the first time ever in Auburndale,” owner and producer Tammy Peters said. “We...
AUBURNDALE, FL
Akron Beacon Journal

Ohio's largest historic home is decked out for Hollywood-inspired Christmas tours

Akron's stately Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens is once again aglow in holiday lights and decorations. But this year's Deck the Hall has a bit of Hollywood magic mixed in, too. The theme of the decorations inside the estate of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. co-founder F.A. Seiberling is "Lights, Cameras, Christmas!" with decorations and displays throughout the 64,500-square-foot historic home.
OHIO STATE
disneydining.com

Two Beloved Disney Actors Pass Away Within Days of Each Other

Two beloved Hollywood actors well-known to Disney fans sadly passed within days of each other lastweek. Art LaFleur passed away at age 78 on November 17 — although his death was not reported until November 20 — Will Ryan passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, November 19. Ryan passed away after a short battle with cancer, and LaFleur died after a more than 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
CELEBRITIES
royalcaribbeanblog.com

5 things I purchased for a cruise that I regretted buying

A lot of people get ready for a cruise vacation by hitting the mall or online shops to purchase a few items they think they will need onboard, but I've walked away later on regretting some of these purchases. Whether I thought they would make my life easier, or just...
CELL PHONES
Best Life

Never Leave a Hotel Before Doing This, Experts Warn

Technology has streamlined and improved many of the old conventions of traveling. These days, you don't even have to carry around a printed boarding pass—and you certainly don't have to safeguard your money on the road with traveler's cheques. But there's one longstanding travel protocol that you should keep doing even though you don't technically have to. Read on to find out what you should never leave a hotel without doing, according to the experts.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy