Wesleyan's Morgan Perry commits to Mercer beach volleyball program

On Nov. 10, Niwot High seniors (from left) Morgan Daugherty (volleyball), Zane Bergen (track and cross country), Zoe Gibbs (volleyball), and Mary Codevilla (swim and dive), signed letters of intent to compete in their sports at the next level. Bergen will be the fourth Niwot runner moving west to Stanford, while Codevilla, defending state champion in two swimming events, is headed east to Notre Dame. Teammates Daugherty and Gibbs are both heading north of Niwot-Gibbs to UNC in Greeley, and Daugherty to the South Dakota School of Mines in Rapid City.
