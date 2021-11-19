Wesleyan's Morgan Perry commits to Mercer beach volleyball program

The LMU beach volleyball team participated in their first competitive series of matches in the SoCal Challenge in Manhattan Beach on Nov. 13. The exhibition tournament consisted of eight total teams, which included Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Grand Canyon University, University of Hawaii, Long Beach State, Pepperdine, UCLA and USC. In their first competitive action against other teams before the start of the regular season in spring, the Lions ended the day first in total points and showed strong form as they prepare for the regular season.

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO