Catherine and John Goegel: Governor has not handled pandemic properly

The best December gift that I can imagine would be that 90% of the New Hampshire population has received at least their first COVID vaccine injection. This would mean less illness, fewer deaths, fewer hospitalizations, more freedoms and perhaps improved inflation, supply chain, and work force. Gov. Chris Sununu and the business community, including a prominent restaurant owner and automobile dealer, recently had a chance to do something positive. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration had announced that businesses with more than 100 employees should have all employees vaccinated. Instead of being helpful for the common good, the governor chose to join some other states in an effort to block the requirement. The business leaders had a chance to do something positive, like announcing they would work and dialogue with employees to see what they might get done. They might have even set up public vaccine clinics at their business to lead by good example. Instead, the governor took a political way out and the business leaders took a self-serving, short-term fix. I give all a failing grade. There actions give no aid nor comfort to the 60% or so that have been vaccinated.

LACONIA, NH ・ 15 HOURS AGO