Next month on December 16, 2021 the new Demeo Roots of Evil VR adventure game will be launching providing a new chapter in the virtual reality boardgame adventure that allows you to play with up to three other friends. The VR dungeon crawler allows you to immerse yourself in a Dungeons & Dragons style adventure with the benefits of digital characters and virtual reality. Check out the gameplay trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the core game as well as the new expansion which will be available next month.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO