Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 19, 2021

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Marching through time from 1909 to present along the longest street in NYC on Staten Island. It is approximately 14 miles long. Hylan Boulevard runs from the New York Harbor on the east shore by the Alice Austen House all the way to the tip of Tottenville, to the Conference House Pavilion. The boulevard was renamed in 1923 after New York City mayor John F. Hylan.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO