Weekly economic and financial commentary

Cover picture for the articleUnited States: Delivery Vans Rush to Homes with Shoppers' Treasure. Retail sales jumped 1.7% in October, on the back of e-commerce and holiday sales categories. While these nominal figures are buoyed by rising inflation, a sustainable increase in real retail sales may signal an earlier start to holiday shopping this year....

Sunset Market Commentary

It truly is a black Friday today. Overnight news of a highly contagious South African coronavirus variant that has mutated so much it may be resistant to current vaccines sparked a heavy sell-off in risky assets. The new strain already set foot in Europe, with Belgium confirming its first case. European stocks slide more than 3% with the travel industry, energy and financials leading declines. Wall Street rejoins global markets with a shortened session where losses mount to 2% (DJI). The VIX “fear” index surged beyond 25, the highest level in six months. Core bond yields get slammed. USTs are very well bid, causing the curve to bull flatten with changes ranging from -11.4 bps (2y) over -15.2 bps (5y) to -8.1 bps (30y). The emergence of this potentially vaccine-immune strain may hamper the recovery, exacerbate supply-driven inflation and thus pose an ever bigger dilemma for central banks. US money markets indeed push back bets for a second Fed rate hike. German yields shed 1.7 bps (2y) to 7.2 bps (10y). The 10y lost support at -0.24% (38.2% retracement from the Aug-Oct recovery) yesterday and is already more than halfway to the next reference around -0.347% (61.8% retracement). UK Gilt yields suffer heavy losses as well, all within a range of 10-13 bps.
Asset Allocation Weekly: The Citigroup Economic Surprise Index and Bond Yields

Confluence Investment Management offers various asset allocation products which are managed using “top down,” or macro, analysis. We publish asset allocation thoughts on a weekly basis in this report, updating the report every Friday, along with an accompanying podcast. As market strategists, we’re always on the lookout for reliable indicators...
Week Ahead Economic Preview: Week of 29 November 2021

The following is an extract from IHS Markit's latest Week Ahead Economic Preview. For the full report, please click on the 'Download Full Report' link. Worldwide manufacturing and services PMIs will be released next week for a detailed look into November economic conditions. The turn of the month also brings the US jobs report for November and eurozone inflation data, all of which will be watched intently for central bank policy guidance.
Forex Today: Risk aversion dominates markets ahead of the weekend

Here is what you need to know on Friday, November 26:. The intense flight to safety on Friday is weighing heavily on risk-sensitive currencies and global stock indexes while allowing the greenback to find demand despite falling Treasury bond yields. Reports of the new coronavirus variant, which was detected in South Africa, showing immune evasion and possibly rendering current vaccines ineffective is forcing investors to seek refuge. The economic calendar won't be featuring any high-tier data releases and market participants will remain focused on risk perception ahead of the weekend.
Gold/silver/commodities: where is the bottom?

The selloff this week began when President Biden nominated Fed Chair Powell to a second term leaving precious metals struggling to digest his hawkish monetary policy and aggressive stance on tapering. The news had boosted the U.S. Dollar and Treasury Yields. Traders that hold precious metals then begin to weigh opportunity costs for maintaining non-yielding assets, and the Gold liquidation begins. The non-trending volatility spike further accelerates the panic liquidation, which is how $1 selloffs occur in the Silver market. So where is the bottom again? Our models show that the 10-Year Treasury Yields will face enormous pressure between 1.75-2%, and with CPI holding above 2%, negative real yields pressure will build on U.S. Equities, and funds will flow back into Gold. To further expand your knowledge on Gold, we cover the economic backdrop and all the quantitative analysis in our "Gold Trends Macro Book," You can request yours here: Free Gold Trends Macro Book.
VIX Soars to Eight-Month High as Covid Variant Socks Stocks

The CBOE Volatility Index VIX skyrocketed to an eight-month high Friday, as stocks tumbled in response to news about the spread of a new Covid variant. The VIX is calculated from the prices of S&P 500 index options with near-term expiration dates. So it offers a 30-day projection of volatility. The VIX generally goes up when stock prices go down.
Weekly Petroleum Data Paints Picture Of US Economic Health

Federal data on storage levels of crude oil and refined petroleum products indicate a healthy economy, some analysts said. The U.S. Energy Information Administration, part of the Energy Department, publishes weekly data on commercial storage levels of fossil fuels, including gasoline. Gains usually indicate that demand turned lower, while the opposite holds for declines in inventory.
How to invest when inflation is high

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The annualized inflation rate in the United States just clocked in at its highest level in more than 30 years. At 6.2%, that's the highest run rate since November 1990. Predicting the inflation rate is...
3 Stocks Poised For New Highs As Fed Rate Hikes Expected Sooner Than Anticipated

U.S. President Joseph Biden renominated Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to lead the central bank for a second term earlier this week. Lael Brainard, the other top candidate for the job, was picked to serve as Fed vice chair. The news bolstered market expectations of rate hikes next year, when the U.S. central bank finishes tapering its bond-buying program.
ECB: Improved economic conditions have reduced near-term tail risks to financial stability

“Improved economic conditions have reduced near-term tail risks to financial stability,” the European Central Bank (ECB) said in its Financial Stability Review report released on Wednesday. The remaining concerns relate to pockets of exuberance in credit, asset and housing markets as well as higher debt levels. Corporate insolvencies could still...
The Week Ahead: All eyes on Biden-Xi virtual summit, a quiet week for economic data

The week ahead could see a monumental meeting between the leaders of the world’s two largest economies, which are currently at odds over matters pertaining to trade, human rights and military activities. Reuters reported last week, quoting sources, that US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are expected...
