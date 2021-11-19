ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Plague RPG Thymesia Delayed, Coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

By Ryan Stevens
culturedvultures.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloper OverBorder Studio and publisher Team17 have announced that their action RPG Thymesia, initially scheduled for a December 7th, 2021 launch on PC, will now launch in 2022, and also be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Team17 issued a statement on the game’s Steam...

culturedvultures.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Walmart’s PS5 and Xbox Series X restock is now live for Plus subscribers (update: sold out)

Update November 222th, 6:50PM ET: Walmart has sold out. We’ll be sure to keep you updated when we hear of another round of free or paywalled restocks. Walmart kicked off its Black Friday deals with a bang, granting Walmart Plus subscribers early access to a big console restock. Paid members can now have a go at snagging a PlayStation 5 (both the $499.99 disc-based version and $399.99 digital version are available) or the $499.99 Xbox Series X console.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to play Xbox Series X/S exclusive games on Xbox One

Despite being two radically different consoles, Microsoft is gracious enough to allow Xbox Series X/S titles to be played on Xbox One. Of course, dozens of titles provide Smart Delivery, lending you last-gen and current-gen versions of a game, but this feature won’t be supported for long, and some games have already opted not to include it. Thankfully, Xbox One owners still have another method to play major Xbox Series X/S exclusives; though, there are some requirements to make this work.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

White Shadows releases in December for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

White Shadows, the 2.5D platformer, will be released on December 7th for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Thunderful Games confirmed the release date with a brand new trailer. White Shadows was announced back in August 2020, and it is in a black, white, and grey colour scheme. This colour palette will play into the story of White Shadows, adding to the sinister atmosphere of the city that the main character, Ravengirl, is trying to escape.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Plague Doctor#Overborder Studio#Team17#European
Gamespot

Is Mere Availability The Key To Success For PS5 And Xbox Series X This Generation?

In the past, a game console's success in competing against other major systems was based on a few recurring factors. They were the obvious ones--game lineup, price, unique features, power--but this generation is already a lot different. After a full year, both the Xbox Series X and the PS5 remain nearly impossible to find, even for those vigilantly waiting on Walmart and Best Buy pages for the latest supply to go on sale. Continued parts shortages and shipping issues exacerbated by the global pandemic have kept supply far below demand, making any public sales figures for the systems less about which is more popular and more about which company could make the most. With no end in sight for some of the key factors contributing to the consoles' scarcity, their mere availability could be a metric for success this generation.
VIDEO GAMES
Wired

PS5 vs. Xbox Series X: How They Compare 1 Year Later

Usually, a “versus” article would pit the Xbox Series X/S versus the PS5 head-to-head, comparing their specs and stats and games. We’ll get to all that for sure, but the interesting question isn’t “How do they stack up?” It’s “How do they stack up, given, y’know, everything?”. By the end...
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Xbox Series X|S has now outsold the Xbox One in Japan

Xbox 360 was a big success in Japan in terms of sales mainly thanks to Microsoft's push for Japanese exclusives such as Ninja Gaiden but with the release of Xbox One, we've seen a complete change of philosophy as Microsoft focused on Kinect and "family fun" instead of games and exclusives.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Walmart will have PS5 and Xbox Series X stock on November 22nd

Good news for our friends across the pond who are still trying to upgrade to next gen: Walmart will have PS5 stock and Xbox Series X stock from November 22nd. They will only be available online but you will be able to get four hours of early access if you are a Walmart+ member. There is a free trial of Walmart+ available but annoyingly it does not give you the early access deals. Membership costs $12.95/month or $98/year.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
RPG
GeekyGadgets

Call of Duty Vanguard PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S 4k 60fps and 120Hz performance analysis

Gamers interested in learning more about how the new Call of Duty Vanguard game performs on the PS5 vs Xbox Series games consoles, will be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry have published a new video testing performance and analysing 4K gameplay at 60fps and 120Hz. Call of Duty Vanguard officially launched earlier this month and is now available to play on PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms offering a first person shooter with both single player and multiplayer modes.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Battlefield 2042 Is Crashing On Xbox Series X Consoles, Fix Is Coming

Battlefield 2042 is running into some issues on Xbox Series X, with players reporting that the game completely crashes their console in some scenarios. Developer DICE has confirmed that this is a system-level problem on Microsoft's side that is also affecting games like FIFA, Madden, and NBA 2K. DICE will...
FIFA
stevivor.com

Guardians of the Galaxy adds ray tracing on Xbox Series X, PS5

A new Guardians of the Galaxy patch has added ray tracing to both Xbox Series S and PS5. The update also allows for a save rollback feature and includes general performance fixes for multiple platforms. You can check out full patch notes below. Guardians of the Galaxy update 1.05 patch...
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Release Date COUNTDOWN for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Switch

Eleven years have passed since Final Fantasy XIV was released. And now we are just a short time away from the release of Endwalker, described as "the culmination of events in FFXIV so far" by Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida. We've put together all the key information you need to know ahead of the big event. We'll tell you the Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker release date, all the key things for you to look forward to, and we'll even include a handy countdown timer, so you can be ready for the big day.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

PS5 and Xbox Series X backward compatibility: What you need to know

Playing your old games on a next-generation console is a huge deal for people who want to check out titles they missed or revisit the past. Sony and Microsoft knew this as they launched their PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X last year, both having hyped up their consoles' backward compatibility features. The latter even announced a new batch of old games it made playable on Series X Monday.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Sker Ritual is a Co-op Survival FPS for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

While we weren’t too impressed with Wales Interactive’s Maid of Sker when it launched on PS4, Xbox One and PC last year, there were elements of it that showed a lot of promise. Wales Interactive has stood by the title, too, improving it since launch and launching an enhanced edition...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Xbox Cloud Gaming Launches on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One

Microsoft has smartly sidestepped a lot of the problems that Google ran into where cloud gaming is concerned, because unlike Stadia, they’re not putting all their eggs in one basket. Even so, Xbox Cloud Gaming (or xCloud, as many still like to call it) is something that the company has been investing in heavily, and clearly, they intend to keep expanding it and bringing the streaming service to more people.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy