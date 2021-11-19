ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Jackson White to Star in ‘Tell Me Lies’ Drama Series at Hulu

By Selome Hailu
seattlepi.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJackson White is set to star in upcoming drama series “Tell Me Lies,” Hulu confirmed to Variety. He will play Stephen DeMarco opposite Grace Van Patten’s Lucy Albright in the series, which is based on Carola Lovering’s novel of the same name. “Tell Me Lies” follows the tumultuous eight-year...

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Best TV Series Finale Ever

The list of TV finales stretches into the hundreds, if not the thousands. Viewers have to wait decades in some cases, and in others like Jeopardy that are still running, they may have to wait long into the future. Viewers of “Gunsmoke” had to wait 20 years until 1975. Viewers of “Lassie”, one of the […]
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Lizzy Caplan to Star in ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ at FX on Hulu

FX on Hulu’s limited series Fleishman Is in Trouble has cast the first of its three lead roles. Lizzy Caplan will star in the limited series based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s best-selling novel about a marriage gone wrong. She’ll play Libby, the narrator of the story and a long-time friend of the title character, Dr. Toby Fleishman.
TV SERIES
NWI.com

‘The Great,’ ‘Vikings’ & More Stylish Historical Series to Stream on Hulu

The Great, a witty take on Russian Empress Catherine (Elle Fanning), returns with more court intrigue and opulent costumes. Binge it…and these best-dressed shows too. The princess married Peter III (Nicholas Hoult) in Season 1, but his poor management of the kingdom drove her to stage a coup. Her dresses went from whimsical florals to attention-grabbing hues like hot pink. Now she’s with child — meaning flowy gowns! Season 1 available; Season 2 debuts Friday, Nov. 19.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Roberts
Person
Kathryn Hahn
Person
Meaghan Oppenheimer
ETOnline.com

'Marvel's Hit-Monkey' Star Ally Maki Dishes on Hulu's New Animated Series (Exclusive)

Marvel's Hit-Monkey, a new animated series dropping Wednesday on Hulu, kicks off when a Japanese snow monkey’s tribe is slaughtered. As a result, he joins forces with the ghost of an American assassin and together, they begin killing their way through the Yakuza underworld. The voice cast is led by George Takei, Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Munn, Ally Maki, Nobi Nakanishi and Fred Tatasciore.
TV SERIES
Elle

Tell Me Lies: Everything We Know About The New Hulu Drama

Carola Lovering's 2018 novel Tell Me Lies is being adapted by Hulu into a series as part of Emma Roberts' first look deal with the streaming service. Here's what we know about the show so far. What's the plot?. The story covers eight years in the life of a young...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Tell Me Lies - Jackson White Joins Cast

Mrs. Fletcher star Jackson White has been tapped as the male lead opposite Grace Van Patten in Tell Me Lies, Hulu’s straight-to-series drama based on Carola Lovering’s novel, which is executive produced by Emma Roberts. With an enigmatic quality and a fierce intelligence, Stephen’s (White) ability to read people has...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama Series#Original Series#Hulu#Limited Series#Tell Me Lies#Hbo#Icm Partners#Untitled Entertainment#Belletrist Tv#Rebelle Media#20th Television
Collider

Christoph Waltz to Star in ‘The Consultant’ Drama Series Directed by ‘WandaVision’s Matt Shakman

Christoph Waltz is pairing up with Amazon to make a jump to television in his latest on-screen outing. The studio has announced that the two-time Academy Award winner will lead their newest Amazon Original drama series, The Consultant, a black comedy thriller created by Tony Basgallop and directed by WandaVision’s Matt Shakman, based on the 2015 novel of the same name by Bentley Little.
TV & VIDEOS
featureweekly.com

Jesse Eisenberg will star in limited series ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ in FX on Hulu

In the upcoming FX on Hulu limited series “Fleishman Is in Trouble,” Jesse Eisenberg will play the lead role. The limited series, which was picked up to series in March, follows recently divorced forty-something Toby Fleishman as he enters the new world of app-based dating with a level of success he never had before being married. At the same time, his ex-wife Rachel vanishes, leaving him with the kids and no clue of where she is or when she will return.
TV & VIDEOS
PWMania

Jinder Mahal To Appear On Crime Drama TV Series

WWE SmackDown Superstar Jinder Mahal has landed a role on ABC’s Big Sky crime drama. Mahal took to Twitter today and announced that he will be starring in season 2 of Big Sky, as a character named Dhruv. “The Maharaja has joined the cast of @BigSkyABC season 2 as Dhruv....
TV & VIDEOS
Herald & Review

TELEVISION Q&A: 'Y' was FX on Hulu series canceled?

I was shocked to hear that the FX on Hulu series “Y: The Last Man” was abruptly canceled! What happened? I was enjoying the show and looking forward to more episodes and seasons! Is there hope another streaming channel will pick this up? It cannot just leave off with episode 10.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVShowsAce

‘RHOSLC’ Star Jen Shah Focus Of Hulu Documentary

RHOSLC star Jen Shah is getting the Hulu documentary treatment into her alleged crimes. Keep reading for all the details about the upcoming special. Back in March, the reality TV world was rocked by a huge scandal when RHOSLC star Jen Shah was arrested. Along with her assistant, she was charged with fraud-related crimes. Allegedly, the reality star headed up a telemarketing scheme that preyed on the elderly.
CELEBRITIES
spoilertv.com

The Idol - Cult Drama Starring The Weeknd Ordered to Series by HBO; Troye Sivan, Anne Heche and more join cast

HBO has ordered the drama series THE IDOL, co-created by Sam Levinson (HBO’s “Euphoria”), Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Reza Fahim. The series will be filmed in and around Los Angeles. Amy Seimetz (“The Girlfriend Experience,” “Atlanta,” “She Dies Tomorrow,” “Sun Don’t Shine”) is set to direct all six episodes...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

The Weeknd’s ‘The Idol’ Drama Ordered to Series at HBO

The Weeknd is coming to HBO. The "Blinding Lights" artist has co-created the drama series The Idol with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, and Reza Fahim. Amy Seimetz (The Girlfriend Experience, She Dies Tomorrow) will direct all six episodes, and serve as an executive producer. The series, which has been in...
TV & VIDEOS
CharlotteObserver.com

What to Watch Friday: FX/Hulu documentary on Janet Jackson wardrobe ‘Malfunction’

20/20: Escape From a House of Horror (9 p.m., ABC) - ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer has exclusive interviews with children from the Turpin family, who authorities found captive inside their California home under harrowing conditions – starvation, in chains, brutal violence – after one escaped and called 911. In the two-hour episode, we’ll hear from the daughter who made the emergency call that led to their rescue, and her sister who previously attempted an escape – the first interviews from any of the 13 Turpin children. The program includes never-before-seen police body camera tape, as well as footage and photos from the children’s lives inside their parents’ house, characterized by authorities as a house of horror, and from the day one child made a run for it. ABC News correspondent David Scott also reports on what’s happened to the children since the rescue.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Washington Black’: Ernest Kingsley Jr. Cast In Title Role, Iola Evans Also Stars In Hulu Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Ernest Kingsley Jr. has been cast in the title role and Iola Evans also stars in Washington Black, the Sterling K. Brown-fronted adaptation of Esi Edugyan’s novel, which received a straight-to-series order at Hulu. Twilight Zone writer Selwyn Seyfu Hinds is adapting the limited series for 20th Television. Washington Black follows the extraordinary 19th-century adventures of George Washington (“Wash”) Black (Kingsley)– an 11-year-old boy on a Barbados sugar plantation who must flee after a shocking death threatens to upend his life. Brown will play the gregarious, larger-than-life Medwin Harris, who traveled the world after a traumatic childhood as a Black...
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

Sam Neill Stars in ‘The Twelve’ Australian Courtroom Drama Series for Foxtel

Sam Neill (“Jurassic World: Dominion,” “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “Palm Beach”) heads the cast of crime drama series “The Twelve” marking his return to Australian TV series after a prolonged absence. The series, which will begin production in Sydney next week, is the flagship title of the 2022 originals slate...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Monarch’: Jon Feldman Named Showrunner, Replacing Michael Rauch On Fox Family Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Fox’s Monarch is getting a new boss after former Designated Survivor showrunner Jon Feldman took over the reins of the musical drama series. Feldman has been named showrunner of the country music series, replacing Michael Rauch. The series, which stars Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins and Anna Friel, is set to premiere on Sunday, January 30 at 10 p.m. Currently in production, Feldman will now oversee the series, which was created by Melissa London Hilfers. Deadline understands that given the size of the show – it is a sprawling musical family epic – there were some speed bumps hit during filming and Fox,...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy