Jackson White to Star in ‘Tell Me Lies’ Drama Series at Hulu

20/20: Escape From a House of Horror (9 p.m., ABC) - ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer has exclusive interviews with children from the Turpin family, who authorities found captive inside their California home under harrowing conditions – starvation, in chains, brutal violence – after one escaped and called 911. In the two-hour episode, we’ll hear from the daughter who made the emergency call that led to their rescue, and her sister who previously attempted an escape – the first interviews from any of the 13 Turpin children. The program includes never-before-seen police body camera tape, as well as footage and photos from the children’s lives inside their parents’ house, characterized by authorities as a house of horror, and from the day one child made a run for it. ABC News correspondent David Scott also reports on what’s happened to the children since the rescue.

