The New England Patriots kicked off Week 11 in the NFL last Thursday and were able to pull out a shutout win over the Falcons on the road. That not only extended their winning streak to five games and moved them to 7-4 on the season, but, thanks to the Colts win over the Bills on Sunday, they are now in first place in the AFC East and the No. 3 seed in the conference. This has been a dramatic turn for New England after starting out the year 2-4, but they are now in the thick of the playoff race as they go down the home stretch.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO