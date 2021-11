The week off did Taylor Decker some good. Jamaal Williams and Austin Seibert, not so much. The Detroit Lions have ruled out Williams, their leading rusher, and Seibert, their top place kicker, for their game on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Williams is dealing with a thigh injury that he suffered leading up to the Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He was listed as questionable for that game, then later downgraded to out. And two weeks later, he’s still unable to go.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO