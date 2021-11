By Beauty Bay Age of Opulence 20-Pan Eyeshadow Palette ($15.00 for 1 oz.) is a cooler-toned, jewel-toned color story with a lot of teal, blue-purple, and pops of gold throughout. It contained 12 matte shades and eight shimmer shades. For the types of colors included, it performed better than anticipated, but some of the matte shades were not as blendable as ideal, so this palette is something that would really have to be used over an eyeshadow primer and is better suited for someone who doesn’t mind spending a little longer blending out their eyeshadow.

