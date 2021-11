Hedge-fund billionaire Kenneth Griffin has revealed he was the winner of a first-edition copy of the US constitution at a Sotheby’s auction.The founder of Citadel outbid a large group of cryptocurrency investors, ConstitutionDAO, which had crowdfunded more than $40 million earlier in the week in a highly publicized effort to win the document.Mr Griffin paid $43.2 million for the constitution, which he says he intends to lend it to a free Arkansas art museum.Sotheby’s said the price fetched at the auction on Thursday was a record for a historical document, having previously estimated it be worth $15m to $20m.The...

