We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I adore my cats. I can sit at my computer after a sleepless night with a lengthy to-do list, and my sweet Charlotte will prance right over to my desk, sit quietly in my lap, and close her gorgeous green eyes. In that moment, it reminds me that everything will, in fact, be okay. After Zelda, my spunky little tuxedo kitten, realizes that Charlotte has secured prime lap real estate, it doesn’t take long for that spot to become a shared space. We adopted Zelda a few months ago, and she follows Charlotte everywhere. Once settled, she’ll cross her tiny white paws, resting them as close to her older sister as possible and happily taking up her share of space.

PET SERVICES ・ 10 DAYS AGO