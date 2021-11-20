ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Mistrial declared in case of man charged in 18 Texas deaths

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sh8wz_0d2Ah9Ou00

A Texas judge declared a mistrial Friday in the first murder case against a man charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span, but prosecutors vowed to continue to pursue convictions.

Judge Raquel Jones issued the ruling when a jury deadlocked after deliberating since Thursday afternoon in the capital murder case charging Billy Chemirmir with killing 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris.

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot said he was committed to retrying the case and bringing another one against the 48-year-old. “Our commitment was to get two convictions and that does not change,” Creuzot told The Dallas Morning News.

In a series of notes to the court Friday, the 12 jurors said they were “hopelessly deadlocked 11 to one” over the case. It was not clear what verdict the majority of jurors supported. Jones initially resisted declaring a mistrial, repeatedly ordering the jury to continue deliberation.

After the decision, family of the women Chemirmir is accused of killing spoke outside the courtroom, which they'd been prohibited from entering during the trial as a COVID-19 precaution. They expressed frustration with the mistrial, anger with the juror they saw as a hold out against conviction and determination to get a different outcome the next time around.

“We are devastated at the outcome of this trial,” said Loren Adair-Smith, the daughter of Phyllis Payne. “We are sickened that we have to come back and hear the same evidence again.”

Chemirmir’s attorneys rested their case without calling any witnesses or presenting evidence, and he didn’t testify. They dismissed the evidence against their client as “quantity over quality” and asserted that prosecutors had not proved Chemirmir’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Following the mistrial, defense attorney Kobby Warren said his client maintains his innocence and disputed the idea of the trial being derailed by a “rogue juror.”

“It was all circumstantial,” he said of the case against Chemirmir.

Chemirmir was arrested in March 2018 after 91-year-old Mary Annis Bartel said a man forced his way into her apartment at an independent living community for seniors in the Dallas suburb of Plano.

When police tracked Chemirmir to his nearby apartment following the attack on Bartel, he was holding jewelry and cash. Documents in a large red jewelry box police say he had just thrown away led them to a Dallas home, where Harris was dead in her bedroom, lipstick smeared on her pillow.

After his arrest, authorities announced they’d begin reviewing hundreds of deaths, signaling the possibility that a serial killer had been stalking older people. Over the following years, the number of people Chemirmir was accused of killing grew.

For the families of most of the women he’s been charged with killing, they learned months or years after their loved one’s death that authorities believed they’d been killed. Those families had puzzled over the suddenness of their older but otherwise healthy and active loved ones’ deaths, and in many cases, filed police reports when jewelry was found missing after their deaths.

Bartel died in 2020 but jurors heard from her during the trial through a taped deposition. She said she did not remember details of the appearance of the man who attacked her but said she knew she was in mortal danger the minute she opened her door.

“My eyes were just fixated on these green rubber gloves that I saw. ... I knew instantly when I saw those two green rubber gloves, number one, I should not have opened the door, number two, my life was in grave danger,” Bartel said on the video.

She said that she tried to push the door shut but was overpowered. “He said: ‘Don’t fight me, lie on the bed,’” Bartel said.

Bartel described a pillow being smashed into her face and her attacker “using all his weight to keep me from breathing.” Chemirmir was charged with attempted capital murder in the attack on Bartel.

Jurors saw surveillance video from a Walmart showing that Harris and Chemirmir were at the store at the same time, just hours before she was found dead.

Most of the victims were killed at independent living communities for older people, where Chemirmir allegedly forced his way into apartments or posed as a handyman.

Harris’ son-in-law, Richard Rinehart, testified that the jewelry and jewelry box found in the trash when Chemirmir was arrested belonged to his mother-in-law.

Evidence presented showed that Chemirmir also had numerous $2 bills at the time. Rinehart testified that his mother-in-law loved giving them as gifts. Police also said Chemirmir was arrested with a set of keys that opened the front doors of Harris’ home.

Jurors also heard about the killing of of 87-year-old Mary Brooks, who was found dead in her Richardson home in January 2018. Hers was one of the 18 Chemirmir has been charged with.

Prosecutor Glen Fitzmartin said that Brooks’ death had originally been called a natural death, but after an investigation following the arrest of Chemirmir, the medical examiner changed the cause of death to homicide.

Fitzmartin said that Chemirmir also followed Brooks home from the same Walmart Harris was at before her death. Her daughter, Ann Brooks, testified that after her mother’s death, her mother’s safe was missing, as was most of her jewelry, including wedding rings and a coral necklace she always wore.

Chemirmir, who immigrated to the U.S. from Kenya, became a permanent U.S. resident in 2007.

——

Associated Press writer Jamie Stengle contributed to this report.

Comments / 12

Franklin Loll
6d ago

a black serial killer who killed 18 women that they know of walks on a technicality. black privilege for sure. these weren't self defense.

Reply(1)
16
LLL
5d ago

Only 18? Just your average Texan standing his ground in self defense. In any case, human life does not matter there once it exits the mama. Warped society.

Reply
4
Blue Lies Mostly
5d ago

Democrats: “If Rittenhouse was black, he would have been convicted”. Oh REALLY? lol.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
US News and World Report

Man Charged With 11 Murders in Texas

DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas man previously arrested in the death of an 81-year-old woman has been charged with killing at least 11 more elderly women whose jewelry and other valuables he stole, authorities said Thursday. Kim Leach, a spokeswoman for the Dallas County district attorney’s office, said 46-year-old Billy...
TEXAS STATE
BBC

Higher Walton deaths: Couple stabbed to death named

A couple who were stabbed to death inside a house have been named. The bodies of Tricia Livesey, 57, and Anthony Tipping, 60, were discovered in Cann Bridge Street, Higher Walton, near Preston at about 13:40 GMT on Saturday. Post-mortem examinations found that they had died as a result of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
County
Dallas County, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Plano, TX
Dallas County, TX
Crime & Safety
AFP

Jury takes case of white men charged with slaying of Black man in Georgia

A jury began deliberations on Tuesday in the racially charged trial of three white men accused of murder in the southern US state of Georgia for shooting dead a Black man after chasing him in their pickup trucks. Rittenhouse, 18, shot dead two men and wounded another during protests and riots against police brutality in Wisconsin last year that followed the police shooting of a Black man.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Brooks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial Killer#Murder#Attorneys#Stalking#Mistrial
ValleyCentral

Gang member threatens police officers and families with death

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police arrested a man for Public Intoxication when he walked into the Brownsville Police station. Arnoldo Ramirez Jr. was taken into custody around 4:50 p.m. when he requested an item from the information booth officer. Police said the officer on duty noticed Ramirez was intoxicated and requested other officers on […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
CBS Chicago

Suspect In Waukesha Christmas Parade Tragedy, Darrell Brooks, Charged With Murder; He Has Long Criminal Record

WAUKESHA, Wis., (CBS) — Darrell Brooks, 39, was charged with five counts of murder after he allegedly plowed through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, killing at least five and injuring dozens more. He is expected in court at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Darrell Brooks (Credit: Waukesha County Sheriff) Brooks, who has a lengthy criminal record, was taken into custody near the scene after a Waukesha police officer opened fire to try to stop the vehicle, authorities said. Officially, Brooks was charged with five counts of intentional homicide, which is the legal equivalent of first-degree murder in Wisconsin, and carries a life...
WAUKESHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

3 Charged In Attempted Murder Of Former OPD Captain Ersie Joyner; Also Charged in Death of 4th Suspect

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Three men have been charged following the attempted murder of Ersie Joyner, a former Oakland Police captain who shot a fourth suspect dead during an armed robbery at a gas station last month, with the charges including murder for the suspect’s death. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office announced charges Tuesday, a day after Oakland police said the three suspects had been arrested. The suspects were identified as 20-year-old Kemandre King, 24-year-old Marlon King, and 28-year-old Joshua Hayles. Kemandre King and Marlon King were arrested last week in Elk Grove, while Hayles was arrested in Houston, Texas on...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Minnesota

Deaths Of Unborn Twins Following Minneapolis Shooting Ruled Double Homicide

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The deaths of unborn twins in September following the shooting of their mother in Minneapolis has been ruled a double homicide. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says the twins, both boys, died on Sept. 18 as a result of a shooting on the 2300 block of Bryant Avenue North. Minneapolis police say their mother was shot while standing outside, not realizing at first that she was struck in the abdomen by a stray bullet, which caused a uterine rupture. (credit: CBS) RELATED: 11 Injured, 3 Critically, In 7 Weekend Shootings In Minneapolis She was brought to North Memorial Health in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ABC News

ABC News

459K+
Followers
117K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy