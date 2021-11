Fleabag and Normal People platform BBC Three has been greenlit to return as a broadcast channel in February 2022. British media regulator Ofcom on Thursday officially approved the once popular channel, on the proviso that at least 75% of hours broadcast each year will be original programs that are commissioned by the BBC for U.K. viewers. This is a deal that had been in the works but has now been rubber-stamped. Commenting on the decision, Fiona Campbell, controller for BBC Three, said: “This is a big moment, with the new channel providing a destination for young audiences to discover more content on the BBC....

