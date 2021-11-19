Enterprise Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market 2021 Key Trends & Growth Forecasts To 2027

The report titled 'Global Confectionery Market Outlook, 2026′ published by Actual Market Research identifies and discusses recent developments in confectioneries across the globe. This report not only serves with the facts, figures, and forecasts but also has a detailed study about the Covid effect on the industry. As the name suggests, this sweet-tasting is loved by all age groups across the globe. The market has been in growth at a steady pace on account of the high demand from middle-class consumers. The report includes the market study of chocolate, sugar confectionery & gum confectionery. In terms of type, the chocolate market has been classified into dark chocolate, white chocolate & milk chocolate, segments of everyday, seasonal/ gift box, premium, and gourmet- by application, while the sugar confectionery segment is classified into Hard Boiled Sweets, Plain Mints, Caramel/ Toffee, Chewy, Novelty, Licorice, Sugar-free, and Others and in terms of age group- Children, Adult & Geriatric. The confectionery market is divided into different segments of Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Pharmaceutical & Drug Stores, E-commerce & others based on sales channel, and by region & country.

