Investors Bancorp (ISBC) Shareholders Approve Merger with Citizens Financial Group

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISBC) (the "Company") announced that stockholders...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Kvika banki hf.: Announcement regarding increase in share capital

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. On 24 November 2021 Kvika banki hf. („the Company“) announced that the Board of Directors had exercised its authority according to Temporary Provision IV of the Company‘s Articles of Association to increase its share capital by ISK 3,666,667 for the purpose of fulfilling the exercising of subscription rights.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) Announces IPO Plan of its Majority-Owned Subsidiary at the Beijing Stock Exchange

CLPS Incorporation (Nasdaq: CLPS) ("CLPS" or "the Company"), announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the plan of its majority-owned subsidiary, JAJI (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.("JAJI"), to apply for listing on the National Equities Exchange and Quotations ("NEEQ") and directing towards public offering at the Beijing Stock Exchange ("BSE") upon acceptance. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering is yet to be determined.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Semantix to go Public via Merger with Alpha Capital (ASPC)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Semantix, Latin America’s first fully integrated data software platform, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Alpha Capital (Nasdaq: ASPC), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) focused on technology. The announcement marks the first time a Latin American-focused technology SPAC has merged with a target company.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Lundin Energy to hold a virtual investor presentation on 8 December 2021

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Lundin Energy AB (Lundin Energy) is pleased to invite investors to a virtual corporate presentation, held by Nick Walker, President and CEO, on Wednesday, 8 December 2021 at 18.00 CET. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session, where Nick will be joined by Teitur Poulsen, CFO. There is no specific agenda for the presentation but it will be an opportunity to hear the latest news from the Company and give the opportunity to ask questions of management.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Lee Enterprises (LEE) Adopts Limited-Duration Shareholder Rights Plan

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: LEE), today announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously adopted a limited-duration shareholder rights plan (“Rights Plan”). The Rights Plan is effective immediately. The limited-duration Rights Plan was adopted in response to...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Citizens Financial Group Inc. Climbs to Annual-High Share Price

Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) traded today at $51.54, eclipsing its 12-month high. Approximately 1.2 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4 million shares. Based on a current price of $50.94, Citizens Financial Group Inc. is currently 55.3% above...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Sceptre Ventures Announces Reinstatement of Trading on TSX Venture Exchange

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Not for dissemination in the United States or for release to US news wire services. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2021 / Sceptre Ventures Inc. ("Sceptre" and/or...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend; 3% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATY) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share, or $1.36 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 9, 2021, to stockholders of record...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Downgrades TG Therapeutics (TGTX) to Sell

Goldman Sachs analyst Graig Suvannavejh downgraded TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $26.00 (from $33.00). The analyst comments "We downgrade TGTX to Sell from Neutral and reduce our 12-month price target to $26 (18% downside vs.37% average upside for our coverage universe) as we revisit the company's pending launches in CLL/MS. TGTX is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of assets addressing various B cell malignancies - including an approved product for non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), and a late-stage development candidate for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis (MS) among others. The company's portfolio is primarily comprised of candidates that employ well-established mechanisms and have similar properties to approved therapies. This strategy reduces clinical risk, and the company has delivered on multiple positive Phase 3 studies over the past several years. However, we believe that the commercial opportunities for TGTX's assets are limited by incumbent products in the indications the company is pursuing, thereby setting the stage for challenging launches in the near term. Within this context, our revenue estimates are 35% below consensus estimates for 2022-2024 revenue and 25% below the company's 2025 revenue target of $1B."
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Shareholders Approve Merger with an affiliate of The Jordan Company

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECHO), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, today announced that its stockholders approved the proposed merger of Echo and Einstein Merger Sub, Inc. ("Merger Sub"), a Delaware corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Einstein MidCo, LLC ("Parent"), a Delaware limited liability company and an affiliate of The Jordan Company, L.P., a global private equity firm, pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of September 9, 2021 (the "Merger Agreement"), by and among the Company, Merger Sub and Parent. Subject to the terms of the Merger Agreement, at the effective time of the merger, Merger Sub will merge with and into Echo, with Echo surviving the merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent (the "Merger").
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Shareholders of Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) and Riverview Financial Corporation (RIVE) Approve Merger

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (“Mid Penn”) (NASDAQ: MPB) and Riverview Financial Corporation (“Riverview”) (NASDAQ: RIVE) announced today that shareholders from both Mid Penn and Riverview overwhelmingly approved Mid Penn’s proposed acquisition of Riverview at special meetings of their respective shareholders held on November 18, 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Bitdeer to go Public via Merger with Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (BSGA) at a Value of $4B

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Company, a world-leading technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community, and Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Merger of Helix Acquisition Corp. with MoonLake Immunotherapeutics AG

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Helix...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
StreetInsider.com

Virtuoso Acquisition (VOSO) Stockholders Approve Proposed Merger With Wejo

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. ("Virtuoso") (NASDAQ: VOSO), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that Virtuoso stockholders voted to approve its proposed merger with Wejo Group Limited ("Wejo” or the "Company"), a global leader in connected vehicle data, at a Special Meeting of Shareholders held on November 16, 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Merger of CyrusOne Inc. with KKR & Co.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To: All Persons or Entities who purchased CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE)...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
StreetInsider.com

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. to Commence Stock Offering (PDLB)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PDL Community Bancorp (“PDL”) (NASDAQ: PDLB), the holding company for Ponce Bank (the “Bank”) and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc. (“Mortgage World”), today announced that Ponce Financial Group, Inc., a Maryland corporation, the proposed new holding company for the Bank and Mortgage World (“Ponce Financial”), and Ponce Bank Mutual Holding Company have received approval from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System to commence Ponce Financial’s stock offering in connection with Ponce Bank Mutual Holding Company’s proposed second-step conversion. The registration statement relating to the sale of common stock of Ponce Financial has also been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

JMP Group (JMP) Shareholders Approve Merger with Citizens Financial Group

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. JMP Group LLC (NYSE: JMP), an investment banking and alternative asset management firm, announced today that the company’s shareholders have approved at the special meeting of its shareholders (the “Special Meeting”) held today all proposals related to JMP Group’s previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of September 8, 2021 (as it may be amended from time to time, the “merger agreement”), among Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (“Citizens”), Jolt Acquisition LLC (“Merger Sub”), a Delaware limited liability company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Citizens, and JMP Group (the “merger”), as well as the transactions contemplated by the merger agreement, including the merger of Merger Sub with and into JMP Group.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Declares $1.13 Quarterly Dividend; 5% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.13 per share, or $4.52 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 6, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 29, 2021,...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Valo Health and Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (KVSA) Mutually Agree to Terminate Business Combination Agreement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Valo Health, LLC ("Valo"), the technology company using human-centric data and artificial intelligence (AI) powered computation to transform the drug discovery and development process and Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (Nasdaq: KVSA) ("KVSA"), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by affiliates of Khosla Ventures, LLC, announced today that both companies have mutually agreed to terminate their previously announced agreement and plan of merger (the "Business Combination Agreement"), effective immediately.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

