ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Shareholders Approve Merger with an affiliate of The Jordan Company

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECHO), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Diana Shipping (DSX) Announces Approval for Listing of OceanPal Inc. on Nasdaq Capital Market and Revised Record Date for OceanPal Inc. Spin-Off and US$0.10 Cash Dividend

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that it has received approval, subject to official notice of issuance, for the listing of the common shares of OceanPal Inc. on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “OP”. As the Company previously announced on October 19, 2021, the Company will effect a spin-off of 100% of the common shares of its wholly-owned subsidiary, OceanPal Inc., to Diana Shipping Inc.’s existing shareholders as of the record date set forth herein. OceanPal Inc. will act as the holding company for three of the Company’s older dry bulk vessels.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Netcompany - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Transactions in connection with share buyback programme. On 4 November 2021, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 50m and a maximum of 120,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of meeting Netcompany’s future commitments under its LTIP programmes (RSU). The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 30 December 2021.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

1933 Industries Announces AGM Results

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2021 / 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (CSE:TGIF)(OTCQB: TGIFF), a Nevada focused cannabis consumer packaged goods company, is pleased to announce that all matters set forth by the Company were approved during its Annual General Meeting of shareholders.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Valo Health and Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (KVSA) Mutually Agree to Terminate Business Combination Agreement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Valo Health, LLC ("Valo"), the technology company using human-centric data and artificial intelligence (AI) powered computation to transform the drug discovery and development process and Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (Nasdaq: KVSA) ("KVSA"), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by affiliates of Khosla Ventures, LLC, announced today that both companies have mutually agreed to terminate their previously announced agreement and plan of merger (the "Business Combination Agreement"), effective immediately.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
StreetInsider.com

Semantix to go Public via Merger with Alpha Capital (ASPC)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Semantix, Latin America’s first fully integrated data software platform, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Alpha Capital (Nasdaq: ASPC), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) focused on technology. The announcement marks the first time a Latin American-focused technology SPAC has merged with a target company.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Leveljump Healthcare Corp. Announces $3.2 Million Term Loan Commitment from TD Canada Trust

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2021) - Leveljump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) ("Leveljump" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce that it has secured a term loan commitment from TD Canada Trust for $3.2 million for the purpose of closing the Company's previously announced acquisition of three Ontario Diagnostic Imaging Clinics (Press release September 28, 2021).
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Newpark Resources (NR) Shareholder Bradley L. Radoff Sends Letter to Board Regarding Need to Separate Company’s Disparate Businesses

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bradley L. Radoff, who together with his affiliates holds approximately 4.9% of the outstanding common shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) (the "Company"), today sent the below letter to the Company’s Board of Directors.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Investors Bancorp (ISBC) Shareholders Approve Merger with Citizens Financial Group

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISBC) (the "Company") announced that stockholders of the Company approved the planned merger with Citizens Financial Group, Inc at a special meeting of the Company's stockholders held earlier today. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022, subject to the receipt of required regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#The Jordan Company#Streetinsider Premium#Echo Global Logistics#Einstein Merger Sub#Einstein Midco#Llc#L P#Merger
Benzinga

Echo CEO Waggoner to The Jordan Company: 'Let Me Run Faster'

Shareholders of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ: ECHO), a leading Chicago-based third-party logistics provider, will gather Friday for an extraordinary meeting to vote on the 3PL's acquisition by private equity firm The Jordan Company for $48.25 per share. Echo's management team is proud of the deal they struck with Jordan —...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Virtuoso Acquisition (VOSO) Stockholders Approve Proposed Merger With Wejo

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. ("Virtuoso") (NASDAQ: VOSO), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that Virtuoso stockholders voted to approve its proposed merger with Wejo Group Limited ("Wejo” or the "Company"), a global leader in connected vehicle data, at a Special Meeting of Shareholders held on November 16, 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

JMP Group (JMP) Shareholders Approve Merger with Citizens Financial Group

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. JMP Group LLC (NYSE: JMP), an investment banking and alternative asset management firm, announced today that the company’s shareholders have approved at the special meeting of its shareholders (the “Special Meeting”) held today all proposals related to JMP Group’s previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of September 8, 2021 (as it may be amended from time to time, the “merger agreement”), among Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (“Citizens”), Jolt Acquisition LLC (“Merger Sub”), a Delaware limited liability company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Citizens, and JMP Group (the “merger”), as well as the transactions contemplated by the merger agreement, including the merger of Merger Sub with and into JMP Group.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
StreetInsider.com

Sceptre Ventures Announces Reinstatement of Trading on TSX Venture Exchange

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Not for dissemination in the United States or for release to US news wire services. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2021 / Sceptre Ventures Inc. ("Sceptre" and/or...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

ForFarmers N.V.: Yoram Knoop (CEO) to step down after Annual General Meeting in 2022

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Yoram Knoop (CEO) to step down after Annual General Meeting in 2022. ForFarmers announces that Yoram Knoop, CEO and member of the Executive Board of ForFarmers N.V. will step down after the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 14 April 2022, the date on which his current term ends. This has been decided in mutual consultation between Yoram Knoop and the Supervisory Board.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) Announces IPO Plan of its Majority-Owned Subsidiary at the Beijing Stock Exchange

CLPS Incorporation (Nasdaq: CLPS) ("CLPS" or "the Company"), announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the plan of its majority-owned subsidiary, JAJI (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.("JAJI"), to apply for listing on the National Equities Exchange and Quotations ("NEEQ") and directing towards public offering at the Beijing Stock Exchange ("BSE") upon acceptance. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering is yet to be determined.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

bleuacacia ltd (BLEUU) Prices Upsized 24M Unit IPO at $10/unit

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ: BLEUU), today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 24,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company, a right to one-sixteenth of one Class A ordinary share, and one-half of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. The Company’s units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) and trade under the ticker symbol “BLEUU” beginning November 18, 2021. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares, rights and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “BLEU”, “BLEUR”, and “BLEUW”, respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) Reports Q2 Net Income of $19.5M

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) reported Q2 net income of $19.5M. Revenue for the quarter came in at $48.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $38.02 million. For...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Aquarius AI Inc. Announces Acquisition of Latest Generation Bitcoin Mining Rigs

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2021) - Aquarius AI Inc. (CSE: AQUA) ("AQUA" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has purchased 100 Bitmain S19 Pro 100 TH/s mining rigs ("Rigs") and has further entered into a non-binding letter of intent with Compass Mining Inc ("Compass") for the supply and hosting of an additional 1,000 Rigs.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Avance Gas Holding Ltd Reports Unaudited Results for the Third Quarter of 2021

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. BERMUDA, 25 November 2021 – Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OSE: AGAS or the “Company”) today reported unaudited results for the third quarter 2021. HIGHLIGHTS. The average time charter equivalent (TCE) rate was $27,548/day compared to $27,730/day in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Lundin Energy to hold a virtual investor presentation on 8 December 2021

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Lundin Energy AB (Lundin Energy) is pleased to invite investors to a virtual corporate presentation, held by Nick Walker, President and CEO, on Wednesday, 8 December 2021 at 18.00 CET. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session, where Nick will be joined by Teitur Poulsen, CFO. There is no specific agenda for the presentation but it will be an opportunity to hear the latest news from the Company and give the opportunity to ask questions of management.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy