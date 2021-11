The MLB offseason is underway and free agency chatter is building. Who knows when moves will actually be made, but regardless there are names out there that could fill the Padres' needs. Derek and Darnay put together wish lists featuring the five players they'd like to see the club go after this winter. An impact player for the Dodgers; a stud starter Friar fans have longed for; a proven closer; and a unanimous pick at the top of their lists. Or perhaps a welcome back to some guys who have closed out wins at Petco Park. Who should be in brown in 2022?

