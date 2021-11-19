Walker Hayes Announces ‘Country Stuff the Album’

"Fancy Like" singer Walker Hayes will release a new studio album early in 2022. The 13-track Country Stuff the Album album will build off an EP of the same name, released in June. Five of the six titles from that EP appear on the tracklist for Country Stuff the...
Carrie Underwood rocked a fabulously casual double denim look on Monday as she rehearsed with Jason Aldean for the upcoming Country Music Association awards. The singer and Jason will perform their duet If I Didn't Have You live together for the first time, and Carrie shared that it is "really exciting".
Walker Hayes is teasing a new song called “I’m Just Trying To Stay Outta AA,” and he shared a video on TikTok of him singing the lyrics directly from his phone while sitting in an airport. The fun song features the lines, “I’m just tryin’ to keep my daughters off...
Mickey Guyton and Walker Hayes are among the next crop of artists announced as performers at the 2021 American Music Awards. They're in impressive all-genre company: Other newly-announced named include rapper Tyler, the Creator, DJ Diplo and Italian rock group Måneskin. Hayes will be performing his larger-than-life "Fancy Like," which...
There's a grownup tone to Walker Hayes' new song "AA" that, when set alongside his hit "Fancy Like," feels downright melancholy. All this talk of addiction, insecurities, real life parenting and the grind of daily life — who is this guy all of a sudden?. New fans who've plowed past...
Before Walker Hayes hit big with his unusual ode to the restaurant chain Applebee's, the country singer-songwriter wondered if he'd have to give up his dream of being a star. But then, he found magic with the date-night song "Fancy Like." "I think we all thought, this is either going...
Måneskin, Diplo and “Fancy Like” singer Walker Hayes have all joined the lineup for the American Music Awards, airing this Sunday night on ABC. Måneskin will make their U.S. awards show debut performing their hit “Beggin’.” The Italian rockers have also been nominated for Favorite Trending Song, featuring nominees that went viral on TikTok. Walker Hayes will perform “Fancy Like” and Diplo will serve as the AMA’s “musical curator,” and provide the music for the night.
At his home outside Nashville, it doesn’t take long for country music artist Walker Hayes to state the obvious: “There ain’t nothing fancy about my studio.” And yet, in this room not even big enough for a bed, he laid down one of the biggest hits of the year. “Yeah,...
The performance lineup for the American Music Awards, airing Nov. 21 on ABC (and streaming the next day on Hulu), continues to take shape as the network announced additional performers. Taking the stage Sunday night will be Italian rock band Måneskin, “Fancy Like” singer Walker Hayes, country’s Mickey Guyton and hip-hop artist Tyler, the Creator (pictured); Diplo is set to DJ at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
They join previously announce performers Bad Bunny, Tainy and Julieta Venegas, BTS with Megan Thee Stallion (making the world television premiere of the “Butter” remix), Olivia Rodrigo, Carrie Underwood with Jason Aldean, Kane...
Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” topped the country music airplay chart this week! The smash hit is from his Country Stuff EP. Walker is very happy with the success of “Fancy Like” “I’m so good…is there such thing as too good? Like, you’re too good. That’s what’s going on with us right now I mean I can’t stop smiling”
Walker Hayes is a man of his word, even when it comes at the expense of being a good neighbor. With "Fancy Like" hitting No. 1 on country airplay charts this week, the singer made good on a promise he made to his kids six years ago. "It's funny what...
Walker Hayes grew his fan base by leaps and bounds this year, thanks in part to the runaway success of his viral hit, "Fancy Like." Filled with swagger, optimism and a hook-filled good time, “Fancy Like”’s a great introduction to Walker’s catalogue, but he’s got more to share, starting with “AA,” the new single that he put out on Friday. While it’s still upbeat, the new song digs into some darker and more personal subject matter.
Walker Hayes made his debut performance on the American Music Awards last night (11/21) singing his smash hit “Fancy Like” and while performing the song, he made his way through the audience to give his wife Lainey a fist pump and some love. Walker posted a video of the moment...
Gabby Barrett was a first-time winner at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 21), bringing home trophies in not one but two categories. Her win was announced on a pre-show TikTok livestream, along with a number of other winners in genre-specific and other non-televised categories. Barrett won...
Before the 2021 American Music Awards ceremony kicked off on Sunday (Nov. 21), Carrie Underwood was named an early winner in not one but two categories. She brought home the title of Favorite Female Country Artist, an award she's won many times in the past, including an uninterrupted hot streak between 2014 and 2019.
Leading up to the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 21), Luke Bryan was an early winner. He was named the fan-voted show's Favorite Male Country Artist ahead of the big night. Bryan's award was announced as part of a batch of non-televised award winners, including those in...
Kelsea Ballerini is known to show vulnerability through her music, but her new book of poetry is a cannonball in comparison to the pebble of emotions she shows on projects like Kelsea. Those are her words, and they're not meant to diminish what she puts into each song. Feel Your...
Chris Stapleton joins Adele for a new version of her single "Easy on Me" that she hopes will hit at country radio. The "Cold" singer's vocals are the only change between versions of the song from 30. It's an understatement to say that the floor is high for a collaboration...
CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — The Washington County Fair is coming back in a big way next spring. Along with favorite attractions like the fireworks show and demolition derby, breakout country star Walker Hayes will get the party started as headlining performer. Hayes is scheduled to take the stage on April 22...
Walker Hayes was quite surprised when he heard today (11/23) that his song sensation “Fancy Like” was nominated for a Grammy for Best Country Song. Walker posted a video to Tik Tok of him reading the news and then reacting, “Bull, what a second, you’re kidding me. Dude, we’re nominated for a Grammy, a freaking Grammy. Guys, are you all excited?” Then someone asks Walker, “Are You Excited?” to which he replies, “We’re nominated for a Grammy.”
