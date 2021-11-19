Walker Hayes Announces ‘Country Stuff the Album’

Walker Hayes grew his fan base by leaps and bounds this year, thanks in part to the runaway success of his viral hit, "Fancy Like." Filled with swagger, optimism and a hook-filled good time, “Fancy Like”’s a great introduction to Walker’s catalogue, but he’s got more to share, starting with “AA,” the new single that he put out on Friday. While it’s still upbeat, the new song digs into some darker and more personal subject matter.

