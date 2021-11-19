ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Walker Hayes Announces ‘Country Stuff the Album’

By Billy Dukes
 7 days ago
"Fancy Like" singer Walker Hayes will release a new studio album early in 2022. The 13-track Country Stuff the Album album will build off an EP of the same name, released in June. Five of the six titles from that EP appear on the tracklist for Country Stuff the...

wkml.com

Walker Hayes’ New Funny Song: Could It Be Another Sensation?

Walker Hayes is teasing a new song called “I’m Just Trying To Stay Outta AA,” and he shared a video on TikTok of him singing the lyrics directly from his phone while sitting in an airport. The fun song features the lines, “I’m just tryin’ to keep my daughters off...
US105

Walker Hayes and Mickey Guyton Will Perform at the 2021 American Music Awards

Mickey Guyton and Walker Hayes are among the next crop of artists announced as performers at the 2021 American Music Awards. They're in impressive all-genre company: Other newly-announced named include rapper Tyler, the Creator, DJ Diplo and Italian rock group Måneskin. Hayes will be performing his larger-than-life "Fancy Like," which...
MUSIC
The Boot

Walker Hayes Repeats a Winning Formula With ‘AA’ [Listen]

There's a grownup tone to Walker Hayes' new song "AA" that, when set alongside his hit "Fancy Like," feels downright melancholy. All this talk of addiction, insecurities, real life parenting and the grind of daily life — who is this guy all of a sudden?. New fans who've plowed past...
Variety

Tyler, the Creator, Måneskin, ‘Fancy Like’ Singer Walker Hayes, Mickey Guyton Join American Music Awards Lineup

The performance lineup for the American Music Awards, airing Nov. 21 on ABC (and streaming the next day on Hulu), continues to take shape as the network announced additional performers. Taking the stage Sunday night will be Italian rock band Måneskin, “Fancy Like” singer Walker Hayes, country’s Mickey Guyton and hip-hop artist Tyler, the Creator (pictured); Diplo is set to DJ at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. They join previously announce performers Bad Bunny, Tainy and Julieta Venegas, BTS with Megan Thee Stallion (making the world television premiere of the “Butter” remix), Olivia Rodrigo, Carrie Underwood with Jason Aldean, Kane...
k100country.com

Walker Hayes is “Fancy Like” in the Number-One Spot

Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” topped the country music airplay chart this week! The smash hit is from his Country Stuff EP. Walker is very happy with the success of “Fancy Like” “I’m so good…is there such thing as too good? Like, you’re too good. That’s what’s going on with us right now I mean I can’t stop smiling”
k95tulsa.com

Walker Hayes readies more 'Country Stuff,' shows “Fancy Like” fans a different side of himself with “AA”

Walker Hayes grew his fan base by leaps and bounds this year, thanks in part to the runaway success of his viral hit, "Fancy Like." Filled with swagger, optimism and a hook-filled good time, “Fancy Like”’s a great introduction to Walker’s catalogue, but he’s got more to share, starting with “AA,” the new single that he put out on Friday. While it’s still upbeat, the new song digs into some darker and more personal subject matter.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Music Awards#Country Radio#Country Stuff#Monument Records#Aa#Abc
995qyk.com

Walker Hayes Shares His ‘Favorite Part’ Of The AMAs

Walker Hayes made his debut performance on the American Music Awards last night (11/21) singing his smash hit “Fancy Like” and while performing the song, he made his way through the audience to give his wife Lainey a fist pump and some love. Walker posted a video of the moment...
98.1 The Hawk

Gabby Barrett Picks Up Her First-Ever American Music Awards Wins Ahead of the 2021 Show

Gabby Barrett was a first-time winner at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 21), bringing home trophies in not one but two categories. Her win was announced on a pre-show TikTok livestream, along with a number of other winners in genre-specific and other non-televised categories. Barrett won...
country1025.com

Walker Hayes: ‘A Freakin’ Grammy,’ Twitter Reacts

Walker Hayes was quite surprised when he heard today (11/23) that his song sensation “Fancy Like” was nominated for a Grammy for Best Country Song. Walker posted a video to Tik Tok of him reading the news and then reacting, “Bull, what a second, you’re kidding me. Dude, we’re nominated for a Grammy, a freaking Grammy. Guys, are you all excited?” Then someone asks Walker, “Are You Excited?” to which he replies, “We’re nominated for a Grammy.”
MUSIC
