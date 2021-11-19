ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Ilhan Omar Claps Back At GOP White Woman Who Called Her A ‘Jihad Squad Member’

By Zack Linly
 7 days ago
Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

You know—you guys might want to sit down for this, but I’m starting to seriously suspect the GOP is just chock-full of terrible white people.

On Wednesday, members of the U.S. House of Representatives came together to vote on whether or not to censure Congressman Paul Gosar (R-Arizona) for tweeting an edited anime video that depicted him taking a Samurai sword to the head of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York).

There really shouldn’t be a debate as to whether a government official implying a threat of violence towards another government official should be deemed inappropriate, horrid and censure-worthy. It wasn’t OK when a Republican congressman called for Omar to be hanged, and it shouldn’t be OK now. But because Republicans have pretty much cemented themselves as the party of white people who do whatever the hell they want—(move to ban Critical Race Theory without knowing what CRT is; claim without evidence that widespread voter fraud is the reason they lose elections; spread COVID misinformation with general impunity; put insane people like Marjorie Taylor Greene in a position to make legislative decisions etc.)—they’re basically taking a “boys will be boys” approach to defending Gosar’s video.

Oh, and of course no GOP defense narrative would be complete without a little good old-fashioned American racism.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) spoke on the house floor to advocate a censuring of Gosar, and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colorado) responded by calling her a “Jihad Squad member” in reference to the “Squad” of Black and brown congresswomen that includes two Muslim women.

“The Speaker has designated the floor to discuss members’ inappropriate actions,” Boebert said during the hearing. “The Jihad Squad member from Minnesota has paid her husband, and not her brother husband—the other one, over a million dollars in campaign funds. This member is allowed on the Foreign Affairs Committee while praising terrorists.”

Now, we all know that if Democratic lawmakers started referring to members of the Republican party as the “KK-Krew,” the “Swastika Squad” or the “White Nationalist Honkey Brigade,” GOP members from here to Alaska would have their Confederate flag-themed boxer briefs all in a bunch and start calling for resignations, let alone censuring. But since hypocrisy is their favorite love language outside of bigotry, corrosive white tears and propaganda, Republicans are simply pretending Gosar’s video is a matter of free speech.

Anyway, according to Newsweek, Boebert’s comments about Omar referenced Omar’s campaign allegedly paying $2.9 million to E Street Group, a political consultancy firm co-owned by her husband Tim Mynett. And because just saying things without backing them up with evidence has become a staple in the GOP playbook, Boebert also referenced baseless rumors that Omar married her brother for immigration purposes.

Omar, of course, had zero issues clapping back at Great Value Sarah Palin and her blatantly racist and xenophobic remarks.

“Luckily my dad raised me right, otherwise I might have gone to the floor to talk about this insurrectionist who sleeps with a pervert,” Omar tweeted. “I am grateful I was raised to be a decent human and not a deprived person who shamefully defecates & defiles the House of Representatives.”

According to the Grio, Omar was referencing Boebert’s husband, Jayson Boebert, being arrested in 2004 for exposing himself to two young women at a Colorado bowling alley. Jayson was 24 at the time and the GOPredator’s wife, Lauren, was 17 and present at the time and has also reportedly been banned from the bowling alley.

Talk about throwing racist rocks in perverted glasshouses.

The House voted mostly along party lines to censure Gosar for his video, which he had previously deleted, but then retweeted in defiance minutes after the vote was finalized.

These people really are deplorable.

Rep. Ilhan Omar Claps Back At GOP White Woman Who Called Her A ‘Jihad Squad Member’ was originally published on newsone.com

