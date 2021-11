Paris Saint-Germain are hopeful World Cup-winner Kylian Mbappe will be fit to face Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday.The France forward, who scored in the Ligue 1 leaders’ victory over Nantes on Saturday, missed training on Monday through illness.Mbappe was well enough to travel with the squad to England for the Group A encounter at the Etihad Stadium and was due to be assessed after training on Tuesday evening.PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino said: “On Monday he could not be in training but we hope it is a small issue.“He will train today and hopefully tomorrow he will feel...

SOCCER ・ 3 DAYS AGO