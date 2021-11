Welcome back to another St. Louis Blues Prospect Report. This report offers a check-in on some of the Blues’ top prospects across their respective leagues and provides an update on their progress as they navigate their way to the NHL. Regardless of whether these prospects are drafted in the first round, a last-overall draft choice in the seventh round, or signed as an undrafted free agent, there will always be individuals and groups watching to see what is coming down the pipeline as future reinforcements and pillars for the franchise.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO